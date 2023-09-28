Remains found of Suzanne Morphew, Colorado woman missing since 2020

The remains of Suzanne Morphew, a Colorado woman who disappeared in 2020 and whose husband had been charged in her death, were found last week, authorities said Wednesday.

Morphew, of Chaffee County, disappeared in May 2020.

Her husband, Barry Morphew, had been criminally charged but the case was dismissed in April 2022 at the request of prosecutors, who said the search for her body was getting closer.

Suzanne Morphew's remains were found during a search on Friday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said, and the El Paso County coroner positively identified them Wednesday.

Officials have not released where exactly the remains were found, but said they were located during an unrelated search near Moffat in Saguache County.

Barry Morphew has repeatedly denied being involved in his wife’s disappearance and what at the time was her presumed death.

He was arrested in May 2021 and charged with first-degree murder and other counts.

In April 2022 prosecutors moved to have the case dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be re-filed.

Morphew, a 49-year-old mother of two, was reported missing from her home in Chafee County on May 10, 2020, authorities have said.

There have been no arrests in the case since the remains were found, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Wednesday.

"Although locating Suzanne’s remains is a critical component of this investigation, and for her family, we are left with many more questions than answers," Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said in the statement.

Barry Morphew's attorney, Iris Eytan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening. She has said that he is innocent.

A voicemail left with the district attorney's office, which had charged Barry Morphew, was not immediately returned Wednesday evening.

Morphew filed a $15 million lawsuit in May against prosecutors and others, accusing investigators of having “tunnel vision” in suspecting only him.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com