Remains found in Tampa Bay identified; homicide ruled

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman whose scattered remains were found in Tampa Bay was the victim of a homicide, police said Saturday.

The Tampa Police Department identified the remains in a news release as those of Stephanie Crone-Overholts. Investigators said the medical examiner ruled Crone-Overholts' death a homicide but no details were released on how she died or whether there are any suspects.

Crone-Overholts is a former Erie resident.

More: Police explore connection between missing Erie woman, body parts found in Tampa, Florida

Police last week appealed for the public's health in identifying the remains, which were found scattered in an area known as McKay Bay. One key clue was a tattoo on one leg with names Sean, Greg and Zach amid three hearts.

Authorities also located 2008 silver Hyundai Elantra with a Pennsylvania license plate that had been sought in connection with the case. It wasn't clear Saturday what role, if any, the car played.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Remains found in Tampa Bay identified