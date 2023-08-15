Remains found two years after man vanished, cops say. Now SC man charged with murder

A South Carolina man has been charged with the murder of a North Carolina resident who deputies say went missing two years ago.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s office asked the public in March 2023 for help locating Phillip Cullen Burr. A family member said Burr, of Ellenboro, North Carolina, had not been seen since November 2021.

McClatchy News reached out to Rutherford County officials for more details but did not immediately hear back.

As the investigation got underway, authorities said, the missing person case became a homicide investigation. They identified 30-year-old Jacob Dewayne Hall, of Clover, South Carolina, as a suspect, according to the news release.

York County jail records show Hall was booked at the South Carolina detention center April 20, 2022 on unrelated charges and is currently being held there.

Clover, South Carolina is about 50 miles southeast of Ellenboro, North Carolina.

In May 2023, investigators with the York County Sheriff’s Office, the York County Coroner’s Office, Foothills Search and Rescue, and the University of South Carolina Anthropology Department executed a warrant on a property in South Carolina, according to the news release.

There, they say they found Burr’s remains.

A grand jury in Rutherford indicted Hall with first degree murder on Aug. 10, according to the release.

