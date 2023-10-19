Remains found at Wayne Co. property identified as Stephen Lepore

The remains found at a home in Wayne County match a Monroe County missing person.

Wayne County Coroner Edward R. Howell said that his office made a positive match for remains found at a home in Dreher Township to missing Tobyhanna man Stephen Lepore.

Lepore went missing in August of 2012.

The coroner's office, with the help of Mercyhurst University’s Forensic Sciences Team, also determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

On Monday, detectives from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office, along with Pennsylvania State Police, conducted an initial search of the property's backyard with the permission of the property owner.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Related: Possible human remains in Wayne County may belong to missing Tobyhanna man

According to an affidavit, a relative of the property owner informed police that Lepore's remains could be found on the property. A human remains detection canine alerted to the location that had been described.

The same day, investigators applied for and were granted a search warrant for the property. The coroner's office responded on Tuesday morning and the Mercyhurst team arrived on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Missing Poconos man a match to remains found in Wayne County