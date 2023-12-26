Remains found in wooded area of Virginia identified as boy who went missing in 2003

Human remains found in a wooded area in Carroll County, Virginia, have been identified as those belonging to a 5-year-old boy who disappeared in 2003, authorities said.

The remains of Logan Nathaniel Bowman were found last year in the area of Iron Ridge Road in Galax, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

They were able to identify the remains with the help of Othram Inc., a private company that specializes in forensic genealogy analysis to help solve cold cases nationwide.

Logan Bowman. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

The company was able to "develop a full DNA profile which allowed them to use Forensic Genetic Genealogy, and two direct DNA comparisons of family members to identify the remains as being Logan Nathaniel Bowman," the sheriff's office said.

Logan's remains were discovered inside a trash can, according to DNASolves.com, a part of Othram. A sleeping bag, a white Winnie-the-Pooh blanket with pink flowers, and a piece of cloth were also found at the scene, the site said.

It was determined that his remains had been at the location for an extended period of time, the sheriff’s office said.

His mother, Cynthia Davis, and her then-boyfriend, Dennis Schermerhorn, were arrested and charged shortly after Logan's disappearance in January 2003. Davis pled guilty to two counts of child neglect and one count of homicide in connection with Logan's disappearance, according to DNASolves.com. She was sentenced to 20 years for the child neglect charges with the sentence suspended and 30 years for homicide with 15 years suspended.

Schermerhorn was convicted of one count of child neglect and sentenced to one year in jail.

The sheriff's office said additional charges in the case are anticipated.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com