Remains of Hattiesburg Marine killed in World War II will be returned to MS for burial

A Mississippi Marine killed in World War II will have a final resting place more than 80 years after his death.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency reported the remains of 24-year-old Marine Corps Sgt. Harold Hammett of Hattiesburg have been accounted for and will be returned to Mississippi for burial.

He will be buried Friday, on what would have been his 105th birthday, at Roseland Park Cemetery following a graveside service.

Hammett was the fifth of eight children born to Emry Holmes "E. H." Hammett and Eva Jane Sharp Hammett.

He graduated with Petal Consolidated High School's class of 1939 and was a member of the Carterville Baptist Church.

Hammett enlisted in the Marine Corps on Aug. 1, 1940, in San Francisco, then was sent to the South Pacific in July 1942. He was in the Battle on Tulagi and in several major battles on Guadalcanal, DPAA reported.

After being wounded, he was hospitalized in New Zealand, where he awaited orders for his next mission.

Hammett was in Bravo Company, 1st Battalion of the 2nd Marines (B-1/2) when the team landed on Betio as part of Operation: GALVANIC.

The mission of the 2nd Marine Division was to secure the island to control the Japanese airstrip in the Tarawa Atoll with the goal of preventing the Japanese Imperial forces from getting closer to the United States.

The move also would enable U.S. forces to get closer to mainland Japan.

It would become one of the bloodiest battles in Marine Corps history, according to the DPAA, on Nov. 20, 1943, also known as D-Day for the Battle of Tarawa.

Hammett was killed in action on that day. His body was believed to be buried on Betio Island by survivors of the battle. His remains were only recently recovered.

Without a body to bury, Hammett’s family erected a memorial marker next to where his parents also were buried, DPAA said in a news release.

Hammett’s remains are expected to arrive Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport then brought to Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg before they are taken to the cemetery for burial.

The Patriot Guard Riders will escort Hammett’s remains from the funeral home to the cemetery around 1:30 p.m. Friday, followed by the graveside service including full military honors at 2 p.m.

DPAA officials encourage community members to safely line the route as a measure of respect for Hammett's service and sacrifice.

Hammett was awarded the Purple Heart and Presidential Unit Citation for his service.

At the time of his death, Hammett's survivors included his seven siblings, including brother PFC Emry H. Hammett Jr., who was stationed with the Marines in Honolulu at the time, and his grandparents; R. L. "Rufus" Sharp and Mrs. Annie Edmonson Sharp, and L. D "Dad" Hammett.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Remains of WWII Marine from MS to be buried in Hattiesburg