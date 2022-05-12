Remains identified in Colorado as missing Pierce County woman from 1993

A body discovered by a Colorado hiker in 1994 has been identified as a Pierce County woman who was reported missing in 1993, according to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains of “Windy Point Jane Doe” was discovered by a hiker on the Uncompahgre Plateau in western Colorado on July 7, 1994.

As detectives with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office worked to determine to identify the remains, the trail went cold.

In August 2020, investigators submitted DNA material for analysis, with hopes advanced technology could identify possible relatives.

On April 19, Audrey Simkins with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation reported that the results yielded a positive ID of a missing woman from Washington.

Using the DNA and dental records, forensic scientist Denis Vensel determined the identity of Susan Hoppes, a woman reported missing from Pierce County on August 9, 1993.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hoppes’ case is now being investigated as a homicide.