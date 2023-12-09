Remains of infant found at historic military park in New Bedford

Police are investigating after the remains of a decomposing infant were found at a military park in New Bedford on Saturday.

Around 12:40 p.m., a person walking by the water at Fort Taber noticed an odor of decay emitting from a blanket near the walking path, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said.

Police arrived to find the decomposing infant in the blanket. The body was taken to the Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Bristol County DA’s, Massachusetts State Police and New Bedford police are investigating the circumstances of the infant’s death.

Fort Taber Park is a 50-acre waterfront park that projects into Buzzards Bay, according to the city’s website. Fort Taber was built between 1857 and 1871 as part of the nation’s sea coast defense system.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

