Remains of Liberty man identified

Feb. 15—RANDOLPH COUNTY — Investigators with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office have identified human remains found earlier this month as a man who had been missing for more than a year and a half.

On Feb. 8, the sheriff's office received a call reporting that someone walking in a wooded area near Shady Grove Church Road in Staley had found human remains.

The sheriff's office came out and collected the remains, along with items found with them, which were then sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner determined that what had been found was the body of Steven Tyler Tuttle, 32, of Liberty.

The cause of death hasn't been determined and the case remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Tuttle was reported missing in June 2021 and reportedly last was seen May 31 in the Hinshaw Country Road area of Liberty. At the time several places were searched but deputies were unable to find Tuttle.