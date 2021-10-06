Remains of man and dog found after White City RV fire

Oct. 6—A man and his dog died in a White City recreational vehicle fire that occurred last week, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The body of Gary DeWayne Ruddick, 67, of White City, was identified as the man who died in an RV fire that broke before dawn Thursday morning in the 8300 block of 15th Street according to a release issued late Tuesday by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The trailer fire near Avenue G was first reported at 5:11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, according to Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon 911 dispatch logs.

Video from nearby porch surveillance camera footage released by the sheriff's office shows that the fire grew rapidly in the minutes that followed. By 5:20 a.m. the trailer was engulfed in flames.

First responders including Jackson County Fire District 3 largely quickly knocked down the fire minutes later, according to the sheriff's office. It was only while digging through RV wreckage that authorities found Ruddick and his dog dead inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but police have ruled out foul play in Ruddick's death.

An autopsy by an Oregon State Police forensic pathologist determined that Ruddick died of smoke inhalation injuries.