Remains of man missing since August found in Clinton County

The remains of a man who was reported missing in August were found buried in Clinton County.

While executing a search warrant for multiple properties on SR-134 in Martinsville, the remains of 39-year-old Chad Pauley were found in a “burial site,” the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office told WCPO.

The first search was made by deputies at the home of 39-year-old Corey Brock, who has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

While the first search was happening cadaver canines from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources led their handlers to an adjoining property.

It was on that property that investigators discovered remains identified by the Miami Valley Coroner’s office as Pauley, according to WCPO.

The sheriff’s office said two other people were also taken into “investigative custody,” but did not name those individuals or disclose whether they would face charges.

The sheriff’s office said the case will be presented to the county prosecutor to determine if further charges will be filed.

The cause of Pauley’s death was not released, nor did officials say when he may have died.











