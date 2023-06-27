Remains Of Missing Actor Julian Sands Discovered In Southern California

Julian Sands arrives at the LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala honoring James Turrell and Alejandro G Inarritu, on Nov. 7, 2015, in Los Angeles, California.

Julian Sands arrives at the LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala honoring James Turrell and Alejandro G Inarritu, on Nov. 7, 2015, in Los Angeles, California.

Authorities have confirmed actor Julian Sands as dead after his remains were discovered in a Southern California forest area, according to an update from the San Bernardino County Sheriff.

The cause of death for Sands, who had been missing since January, is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related...