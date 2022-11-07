Remains of missing Bay Area woman Alexis Gabe found

Partial human remains of Alexis Gabe, who was reported missing in late January, were discovered in Amador County, California.

On Thursday afternoon, a Plymouth resident notified the Amador County Sheriff’s Office after discovering human remains near Jackson Road, according to the Oakley Police Department.

On Friday, a forensic odontologist identified Gabe’s remains through teeth and dental records. Investigators said that they may not be able to recover her whole remains.

“Due to the nature of the condition of Alexis’ remains, and the lack of her full body, we do believe the remainder of her remains are scattered in various areas,” Oakley police announced.

Gabe, 24, who was declared missing on Jan. 26, is believed to have been murdered by her ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones, 27.

She reportedly visited Jones’ home on the night she went missing. Her car, which was ​found with its doors open and the key in the ignition, was located along a street in Antioch.

When police previously tried to arrest Jones for her murder in June, he was shot and killed after charging at officers with a knife inside an apartment complex.

According to the city of Oakley, Jackson Road had been identified as an area where Jones traveled to in the days after Gabe was reported missing.

In July, Gabe’s parents received handwritten notes as evidence that was found in a garbage bin at Jones’ sister’s house during a search warrant. The notes, which included specific directions and time estimates, led to the Sierra foothills in Amador County. Investigators previously believed that the note pointed to a possible location of Gabe’s body.

Gabe’s family previously offered a $100,000 reward for any information that may lead to Gabe’s whereabouts. The city announced that there will be no extensions of reward funds for any future remains that may be found.

A press conference that will provide more details on the case is scheduled for Monday.

