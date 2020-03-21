Remains of missing Colorado boy, 11, found in Florida

The remains of a missing Colorado boy, whose stepmother has been charged with his murder, have been found in Florida, officials said Friday.

Gannon Stauch's body was discovered in Pace, Florida, where the local sheriff's office "responded to a call of a deceased juvenile male," according to a statement from the El Paso County Sheriff's office in Colorado.

Image: Gannon Stauch. (El Paso County Sheriff's Office) More

"An autopsy was performed by the District One Medical Examiner and the deceased male has been tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch," the sheriff's office said. "We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Gannon."

The boy's stepmother, Leticia Stauch, was arrested earlier this month in South Carolina in connection with Gannon's murder. Before Friday, the boy's loved ones still believed he might be alive, even after Leticia Stauch's arrest, Deputy District Attorney Michael Allen told reporters.

"We met with the family earlier today and obviously they're distraught with this information," Allen said.

He declined to reveal how the boy was found or discuss the manner of his death. But sheriff's investigators said they want to know if anyone saw Leticia Stauch in Pace or Pensacola, Florida, around Feb. 3-5.

Gannon Stauch was reported missing the afternoon of Jan. 27 when he left by himself to go to a friend's house down the street, Gannon's stepmother had told investigators.

Leticia Stauch has been charged with 13 criminal counts, including first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and tampering with a deceased human body.

Her lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.