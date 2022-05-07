Remains of missing Indianapolis woman found in field, wooded area of Illinois

Human remains found in an Illinois field two months ago have been identified as belonging to an Indianapolis woman, local police say.

DNA analysis revealed the body of Keriaye M. Winfrey was found in Mt. Vernon, Ill., according to a Friday social media post on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

Winfrey, 20, was last seen in Mt. Vernon in early January, according to a GoFundMe page created to raise money to help find her.

In mid-March, officials found human remains in a field and wooded area, additional evidence suggested the remains belonged to Winfrey, Jefferson County Sheriff officials said. DNA comparing the remains to samples from Winfrey’s family confirmed earlier this week the remains belonged to her.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is still investigating how she died.

Anyone who has any information into the case is asked to contact Detective Captain Wallace at (618) 244-8004 or Crimestoppers at (618) 242-TIPS.

