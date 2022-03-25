Remains of missing man found in wooded area of Alexander County, officials say

The decomposed remains of a 54-year-old man who was reported missing have been found in a wooded area of Alexander County, officials said.

Officals said the body of Kenneth Dale Walker was found approximately 30 yards off of Sulphur Springs Road in the Hiddenite Community.

Walker was reported missing on Feb. 24, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Walker’s body was found by members of the Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Department after a brief search.

Officals believe he died a few weeks ago due to the level of decomposition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-1111 or Alexander County Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555.

