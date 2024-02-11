Remains of missing man from Ohio found in Lawrence County

The remains of a missing man were found in Lawrence County this weekend.

The skeletal remains were found in a wooded area off of West Main Street in Hillsville Saturday afternoon, the coroner said.

The coroner said they were the remains of Paul R. Kepp, 41, from Ohio. Kepp was from the Boardman/Poland area.

Kepp was reported missing in May 2023.

The death is not considered suspicious and there is not a concern threat to the public’s safety, officials say.

Kepp’s cause and manner of death have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

