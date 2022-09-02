Remains of missing NY woman discovered in western MA

Investigators in western Massachusetts believe they have found the remains of a missing New York woman.

Meghan Marohn, 42, was reported missing on March 29.

“On Thursday evening, a civilian discovered partial remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee,” according to a statement from State Police. “Police have since located additional remains believed to be those of the same missing person.”

“Investigators are still actively searching the area, and the evidence collected thus far indicates a high likelihood that the remains are that of Ms. Marohn,” according to police who are awaiting final confirmation on the woman’s identity by the Chief Medical Examiner.

Marohn was first reported missing by her family and Lee Police found her vehicle unattended at Longcope Park on March 29.

“Lee Police, the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, and Bethlehem, N.Y. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Ms. Marohn’s disappearance,” said State Police. “That investigation remains ongoing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

