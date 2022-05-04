Remains of missing Portland woman found in Bangor

May 4—The remains of a Portland woman who had been missing for three years were found last month in Bangor, police said Tuesday.

Cathy Pride was 63 and had been living on Munjoy Hill when she was reported missing by her family on May 8, 2019. Her remains were found by a passerby in a wooded, industrial area off of Odlin Road in Bangor on April 5, according to Portland Police Maj. Robert Martin.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not determined a cause and manner of death, but police do not believe Pride's death is suspicious. Detectives from Bangor and Portland worked together to gather information about her whereabouts leading up to her death.

Police did not say when they believe Pride died.

"The Portland and Bangor Police Department wish to convey our deepest sympathies to Cathy's family and hope that her recovery gives them some peace," Martin said in a statement.

When she was reported missing, Martin described Pride as a "very private person" who and had "been known to keep to herself." She had lived on Munjoy Hill for several years and frequented a yarn shop and bakery near her home. It appeared she had not been at her home for several weeks before she was reported missing, Martin said in 2019.

Portland police currently have six active missing person cases, including Cathy Moulton, who was 16 when she disappeared from Forest Avenue on Sept. 24, 1971. Martin said each case is assigned to a detective and is regularly reviewed. All have been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.