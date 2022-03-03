Remains of missing Richlands man Richard Timothy Honaker found

Mar. 3—RICHLANDS, Va. — Human remains found recently in a remote area of Richlands, Va. have been identified as those of a local man who was reported missing almost a year ago, local police said Wednesday.

Richard Timothy Honaker, 36, was last seen on March 14, 2021 in Richlands. Family members said when he was reported missing that he was loved by many, and they had no explanation for his disappearance.

Chief Jerry Gilbert of the Richlands Police Department said there were extensive searches, and that about a dozen leads were followed up.

Human remains were discovered about three weeks ago when two men were hiking in a remote area of Richlands along River Road. The area is extremely steep, and the site was about 200 yards from the road near some cliff faces, Gilbert said. The police department was notified and the area was cordoned off. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Investigation and Richlands Police Department's criminal investigation unit searched the area along with Richlands Fire and Rescue.

The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke, Va., Gilbert said. The remains were recently identified, but investigators are still waiting for the full autopsy report. Getting a full report can take between three to four months.

"From what we're seeing now, the location, it was around some cliff faces," Gilbert said. "We're suspecting that he probably slipped and fell."

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

