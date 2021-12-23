Remains of Mississippi woman found

The Hill

Ted Kaczynski, commonly known as the "Unabomber" for terrorizing people with homemade bombs, has been transferred to a federal prison medical facility, according to The Washington Post.Kaczynski, who killed three people with homemade bombs and injured nearly two dozen others over a span of 17 years, was transferred on Dec. 14 to FMC Butner, a North Carolina federal medical center. The center is known for treating prisoners who are suffering from...