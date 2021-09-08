Remains of Ohio sailor return to his hometown

Reuters

Weeks before an era-defining national election, Germans are missing Chancellor Angela Merkel already, praising her calm and stabilising influence as they prepare with a mix of hope and trepidation for life under a new leader for the first time in 16 years. Four-time chancellor Merkel, who is stepping down after the Sept. 26 ballot, has stood large on the European stage almost since taking office in 2005 - when George W. Bush was U.S. president, Jacques Chirac in the Elysee Palace in Paris and Tony Blair British prime minister. Armed with a doctorate in quantum chemistry, Merkel has used a pragmatic, problem-solving approach to government to help navigate Germany and Europe through the euro zone crisis, a huge influx of migrants in 2015 and the COVID-19 pandemic.