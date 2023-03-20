Remains of Perry County resident Koby Roush found in Gallia County

GALLIPOLIS − Human remains discovered nine days ago in Gallia County have been identified as those of Koby Roush, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champion.

Roush, a 24-year-old Perry County resident, was last seen alive in Jackson, Ohio on July 6, 2020. He vehicle was found six days later on Mount Camel Road in Gallia.

On March 11, an outdoorsman searching for shed whitetail antlers discovered human remains in Gallia County. Dental records confirmed them to be Roush.

"My hope is that this identification brigs a measure of closure to Koby's loved ones," Yost said. "I'm grateful for the BCI agents and analysts who diligently to bring the missing home."

"First and foremost, I want to express my sincere sympathy to the family of Koby Roush," Champlin said. "Not only have they lost someone whom they loved dearly, they have spent almost two years seeking closure, and I know that every day has felt like an eternity to them. I want to thank BCI for continuing to work this investigation since Koby's disappearance. Investigations such as this one are not easy, as it has spanned multiple jurisdictions with no clear answer anywhere along the way."

The Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigated Roush's disappearance in partnership with Gallian County, Jackson County and Perry County sheriff's offices, along with Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio Department of Public Safety, all of which participated in searches for Roush.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact BCI at 1-855-224-6446.

Information provided by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Remains of Perry County resident found in Gallia County