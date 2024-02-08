Remains of pilot killed in WWII identified as Middletown man nearly 80 years later

Human remains salvaged from a World War II bomber crash nearly 80 years ago were confirmed to be those of a man from Greater Cincinnati.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a news release Wednesday that the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Daniel Winstead Corson, who was from Middletown, Ohio, were accounted for on Sept. 22, 2023.

After being assigned to the 401st Bombardment Squadron, 91st Bombardment Group, Corson went on to co-pilot a B-17F "Flying Fortress," and executed a bombing raid on a German aircraft factory in the Nazi-occupied French village of Romilly-sur-Seine France on Dec. 20, 1942.

However, the B-17 bomber – nicknamed "Danellen" after Corson's parents, Dan and Nell, according to the Journal-News – was struck by anti-aircraft fire, which sent it spiraling toward the ground before it crashed near the village of Bernières-sur-Seine.

While one airman was able to escape with a parachute, Corson and seven other crew members stayed on board the aircraft and died in the crash.

Corson was 27 years old at the time of his death.

The search for remains begins

Exactly one year after the fatal crash, the War Department issued a finding of death for Corson.

Beginning in 1946, the American Graves Registration Command, Army Quartermaster Corps, was the organization tasked with recovering missing American personnel in the European theater. Following the war, the command dug up four sets of remains later designated as "X-83," "X-84," "X-85," and "X-86 St. Andre" from Evreux cemetery. They were unable to identify the remains and interred them at the Normandy American Cemetery.

In 2011, a family member of one of the "Danellen" crew contacted the Department of Defense after visiting the crash site and interviewing a witness who had artifacts belonging to the "Danellen." In April 2011, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency historians re-analyzed the unknowns associated with the crew and determined there was enough evidence to pursue the case.

The B-17F "Flying Fortress," nicknamed the "Danellen," that was co-piloted by U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Daniel Winstead Corson during a bombing raid on a German aircraft factory in Nazi-occupied France.

In October that year, an agency investigation team traveled to Bernières-sur-Seine to interview the witness and learned the crash site was completely destroyed. In March 2019, the Department of Defense and the American Battle Monuments Commission dug out the unknown remains designated "X-83," "X-85," and "X-86 St. Andre" – believed to be associated with the crew of the "Danellen," including Corson – from Normandy American Cemetery.

To identify Corson’s remains, scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency used anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y-chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis.

Honoring 1st Lt. Corson

Corson’s name is recorded on the memorialized Wall of the Missing at Cambridge American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Cambridge, England, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

In 2021, the Journal-News reported that one of the propeller blades from the wrecked B-17 bomber was being transferred from a World War II museum in France to the Middletown Historical Society.

Now that Corson's remains were accounted for, they will be buried in Middletown, Ohio, on a date to be determined, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency stated. For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Remains of WW2 pilot killed in 1942 ID'd as 1st Lt. Dan W. Corson