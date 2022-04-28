Remains recovered from well believed those of Joplin homicide victim

Apr. 28—SENECA, Mo. — Human remains recovered from a well on a property southeast of Seneca are believed to be those of a male victim of a homicide in Joplin, according to the Newton County sheriff.

Sheriff Chris Jennings said his deputies began searching a property on Crane Drive south of Missouri Highway 60 on Tuesday morning but did not recover the remains until Wednesday.

"We had received reliable information that there was a body in a well on that property," Jennings said.

The sheriff said the remains have not been identified as yet, but investigators "have a good idea who it is."

"There's not enough there to try to conduct an autopsy," Jennings said.

Identification of the remains will have to be made through DNA or other means. Jennings further indicated that the suspected homicide is a multi-agency investigation.

"I think Joplin has a homicide," he said. "We just recovered the body."

Joplin police did not put out releases Wednesday acknowledging that a homicide investigation was in progress and efforts to reach the department's public information officer for comment late Wednesday afternoon were not successful.

Jennings said more information is likely to be released sometime Thursday.