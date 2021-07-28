Remains of Ringgold man missing for seven years found

Jul. 28—The remains of of a Ringgold man reported missing seven years ago have been found.

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk announced Wednesday that Noah Brandon Davis' remains were found in an undeveloped, remote area near Battlefield Parkway in October 2019. In a news release, Sisk said the remains and the location did not provide any evidence as to how Davis died.

Davis was born March 17, 1990, and reported missing on Aug. 15, 2014.

"I thank our investigators and dozens of law enforcement officers with partnering agencies for their tireless efforts to bring some closure to this challenging case," Sisk said in the release. "Together we have pursued countless leads, conducted interviews with 41 people, searched thousands of acres in Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee and spent more than 100,000 hours working this investigation day and night."

The last time someone reported seeing Davis was on June 20, 2014, in East Ridge. A sheriff's office investigation revealed Davis' truck was found and returned to his brother, Joshua Wright, on Aug. 7, a week before the missing person report was filed.

During the months and years that followed, investigators interviewed dozens of people who claimed to have knowledge or third-party information about alleged circumstances surrounding Davis' disappearance and the location of his body, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the interviews revealed conflicting stories that ended up being proven false or couldn't be verified.

After Davis' remains were found, they were sent to the North Texas State University Anthropology Department for DNA analysis. Catoosa County investigators received confirmation from NTSU on June 9, 2021, that the remains are those of Davis. Sisk said the COVID-19 pandemic caused several delays around the country, including this one.

"Despite the delays, we were determined to continue this investigation," Sisk said. "We can confirm Davis's death, but we have no evidence as to how he died."

