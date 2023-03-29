Remains of Savannah toddler found in landfill returned to Georgia as mother faces murder charges

The remains of a Savannah boy whose body was found in a landfill in November after he was reported missing have now been returned to Georgia.

Quinton Simon’s mother, Leilani Simon, 22, reported her son was missing from their home on Oct. 5.

A week later, the Chatham County Police Department announced that they believed Quinton was dead and his mother was the prime suspect.

Police officially charged Leilani Simon with murder after partial remains were found in a landfill in November.

The FBI field office in Atlanta confirmed DNA from the remains found were that of the missing 21-month-old.

Leilani Simon faces 19 counts including malice murder, felony murder, and concealing the death of another.

RELATED STORIES:

According to WJCL-TV, Quinton’s remains were sent to the FBI crime lab in Quantico, Virginia for analysis and now have been returned to Georgia.

Just last week, a judge denied bond for Leilani Simon.

Her attorneys argued that she should be granted bond due to not posing a risk of fleeing the court’s jurisdiction, committing any felonies, and obstructing officers regarding the case, WJCL reported.

Her attorney also told the judge that it was Simon’s hope to reunite with her other two remaining children, a 9-month-old girl, and a 4-year-old boy.

Ultimately the judge denied bond saying Leilani Simon was still considered a flight risk.

She is currently being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.

Information from WJCL-TV used in this story.

RELATED NEWS: