Remains of ship that sent iceberg warning to Titanic found in Irish Sea

Bangor University
Gina Martinez
·2 min read

The remains of the SS Mesaba, the ship that sent an iceberg warning to the doomed Titanic, have been found lying in the Irish Sea.

Researchers announced Wednesday that a team from Bournemouth and Bangor Universities discovered the remains of the merchant steamship SS Mesaba, which was torpedoed in 1918 by a German submarine while traveling from Liverpool to Philadelphia. The ship sank in St. George's channel, killing 20 people aboard, including the Mesaba's commander.

Six years prior to its sinking, the merchant ship had crossed the Atlantic in 1912 and sent a radio message warning the RMS Titanic of ice in the waters of the North Atlantic. That warning was received but never made it to the Titanic's bridge, according to the researchers who found the Mesaba's remains. The Titanic later that night it hit an iceberg and sank during its maiden voyage from England to New York, leading to the deaths of more than 1,500 people.

Researchers were able to locate the ship's wreckage using multibeam sonar technology on their research boat Prince Madog, which maps sea beds and captures detailed sonar images, the group said.

Multibeam sonar sensors are a type of sound transmitting and receiving system that work by transmitting a sound pulse through a transmitter at a specific frequency, and then receiving that same pulse through a receiver placed very close to the transmitter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The SS Mesaba was just one of 273 shipwrecks, which includes trawlers, cargo vessels and submarines, that were found lying in 7,500 square miles of the Irish Sea. The wrecks were scanned and cross-referenced against the U.K. Hydrographic Office's database of wrecks and other sources, researchers said.

Dr. Innes McCartney, who worked on the project while at Bournemouth University and published his findings in his book "Echoes from the Deep," said multibeam sonar technology is a cost-effective "game changer" that should be of key interest to marine scientists and historians.

"The results of the work described in the book has validated the multidisciplinary technique employed and it is a 'game-changer' for marine archaeology," he said. "Previously we would be able to dive to a few sites a year to visually identify wrecks. The Prince Madog's unique sonar capabilities has enabled us to develop a relatively low-cost means of examining the wrecks. We can connect this back to the historical information without costly physical interaction with each site."

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as a Category 4

Rent prices decline in some U.S. cities after reaching record highs

Economy and abortion emerge as top issues in North Carolina senate race

Recommended Stories

  • Artemis I safe after departing launch pad ahead of Hurricane Ian

    NASA made the call Monday to guard against Hurricane Ian and got the slow gears rolling before midnight to send its Artemis I mission hardware back to the garage at Kennedy Space Center. The 5.75 million-pound, 322-foot-tall combination of Space Launch System rocket, mobile launcher and Orion spacecraft endured yet another 4-mile roll atop NASA’s crawler-transporter 2 back to the Vehicle ...

  • International Space Station captures dramatic footage of hurricane

    The International Space Station shared "spectacular but frightening shots" of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida.

  • See video of the moment NASA's DART spacecraft crashed itself into an asteroid and its livestream cut out

    NASA tested its first method of deflecting a dangerous asteroid: crashing a space probe into it. DART hit the bullseye and beamed back the footage.

  • ‘Figure’ in cloud has people looking to the divine for explanation. What caused it?

    It appeared off New Hampshire’s Mount Washington.

  • New photos show successful DART asteroid collision in NASA mission

    NASA's DART mission was a success. Images taken by satellite show plumes from the asteroid impact, but it could take weeks to monitor for changes in the asteroid’s trajectory.

  • NASA strikes asteroid with spacecraft in historic planetary defense mission

    NASA on Monday successfully struck a tiny asteroid more than 7 million miles from Earth with a 1,000-pound spacecraft, completing the world’s first planetary defense mission. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos at roughly 7:14 p.m. ET at a speed of more than 14,000 miles per hour. It’s the…

  • Hurricane hunters are flying through Ian's powerful winds to forecast intensity – here's what happens when the plane plunges into the eyewall of a storm

    Flying into Hurricane Harvey aboard a a P-3 Hurricane Hunter nicknamed Kermit in 2018. Lt. Kevin Doreumus/NOAAAs Hurricane Ian intensifies on its way toward the Florida coast, hurricane hunters are in the sky doing something almost unimaginable: flying through the center of the storm. With each pass, the scientists aboard these planes take measurements that satellites can’t and send them to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. Jason Dunion, a University of Miami meteorologist, leads the

  • NASA's DART spacecraft successfully crashes into asteroid in first planetary defense test

    The first of its kind mission was meant to see if crashing into an asteroid would be able to divert its path, should one ever head toward Earth.

  • NASA Spacecraft Seen Crashing Into Asteroid Through Telescope in South Africa

    Footage captured at the Sutherland Observing Station in South Africa shows the moment NASA deliberately crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday, September 26, to trial technology that may protect Earth from potential asteroid collisions.According to NASA, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is the first-ever mission “dedicated to investigating and demonstrating one method of asteroid deflection by changing an asteroid’s motion in space through kinetic impact.”The mission targeted Dimorphos, a small “moonlet” roughly the size of a football stadium, which is orbiting a larger asteroid named Didymos.This footage, captured from a telescope in South Africa operated by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) Project at the University of Hawaii, shows the DART spacecraft colliding with Dimorphos. Credit: ATLAS Project, University of Hawaii via Storyful

  • Are we in an El Niño or La Niña year? What this winter could mean for Idaho weather

    This upcoming winter will bring conditions that have only been recorded twice before.

  • NASA Shares Stunning Video Of Hurricane Ian Seen From Space

    Views of Hurricane Ian were relayed from the International Space Station as it flew over the storm.

  • Ancient asteroid which hit Earth was 15 miles wide

    Two billion years ago, an absolutely massive lump of rock slammed into Earth, far bigger than the impact which wiped out the dinosaurs.

  • Omega’s Latest Watch Tracks Time on Earth and Mars Simultaneously

    Dubbed the Speedmaster X-33 Marstimer, the 45 mm chronograph was designed for scientists and the space-obsessed alike.

  • Mea culpa: Planet definitions and Earth clearing its orbit

    Every now and again, I screw up. Oh, it’s extremely rare when I write an article (cough cough), but it happens. Sometimes it’s small enough that I’ll just issue a correction in the text and then forget about it, because hey, that happens. But other times it’s either big enough or an interesting enough mistake that it’s worth following up. Mea culpa is Latin for “my fault.” So, mea culpa. In this case it’s a point I’ve actually made a few times when talking about trying to define what a planet is

  • Fish fossil catch from China includes oldest teeth ever

    A big catch of fish fossils in southern China includes the oldest teeth ever found — and may help scientists learn how our aquatic ancestors got their bite. The wide range of fossils suggests there were plenty of toothy creatures swimming around at this time, Clement said in an email, even though it's the next evolutionary era that is considered the “Age of Fishes.”

  • Bangkok wants to become ‘Silicon Valley of food tech’ through anti-hunger project

    Bangkok is aiming to become the Silicon Valley of food technology through its SPACE-F project, which aims to tackle the global food security crisis and make Bangkok the “kitchen of the world,” Thailand's National Innovation Agency (NIA) said. Citing the UN's “The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World” 2022 report, Dr. Pun-Arj Chairatana, executive director of the NIA, said in a press release on Thursday that around 800 million people — or 10 percent of the world’s population — are suffering from hunger brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis.

  • NASA and SpaceX continue toward October 3 liftoff of Crew-5, but monitoring Hurricane Ian

    A NASA and SpaceX Crew-5 updated a targeted liftoff to no earlier than 12:23 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Oct. 4. Backup plans are available for October 5.

  • Artemis I rocket rolled back to VAB as NASA, Space Force prep for Hurricane Ian

    NASA teams in Florida, racing against the clock to avoid impacts from Hurricane Ian, completed rollback of the agency's massive Artemis I moon rocket.

  • Hurricane Ian: NASA upgrades KSC storm status, Space Force starts closing facilities

    NASA and Space Force officials continued stepping up storm preparations early Wednesday as Hurricane Ian, still a major storm, moved toward Florida.

  • NASA's DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

    STORY: "Looks to me like we're headed straight in."Can mankind deflect an asteroid on a collision course with Earth? NASA has inched one step closer to finding out.After its DART spacecraft successfully slammed into a distant asteroid at hypersonic speed.DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, is the world's first-ever test of a planetary defense system. Humanity's first attempt to alter the motion of an asteroid or any celestial body."3...2...1..."NASA workers just outside Washington D.C. cheered as they witnessed the bullseye hit.Second-by-second images of the spacecraft crashing into the asteroid 'moonlet' known as Dimorphos, ten months after DART first launched."We have impact." The mission was devised to determine whether a spacecraft can nudge an asteroid off course through sheer kinetic force.Even just a small tilt from millions of miles away and years in advance could potentially keep our planet out of harm's way. Nancy Chabot is the DART mission's Coordination Lead. "The test went spectacularly. It was really everything that we expected, and even, honestly, more. We were sitting there watching these images come in as we got closer and closer to Dimorphos, saw those surface features, and they came into focus. I think all of us had said it would be spectacular - and it was."But while NASA's spacecraft successfully hit its intended target, whether it did anything to change its trajectory will not be known until further observations in October. Elena Adams is one of the mission's engineers. "That's our number two goal. Number one was hit the asteroid, which we've done. But now number two is really measure that period change and characterize how much ejecta we actually put out." Neither Dimorphos or its parent asteroid Didymos present any actual threat to Earth. Both are tiny compared with the cataclysmic Chicxulub asteroid that struck Earth some 66 million years ago, wiping out about three-quarters of the world's plant and animal species including the dinosaurs.Of all the near-Earth asteroids that NASA tracks, none are known to pose a foreseeable hazard.However, NASA estimates there are many more near-Earth asteroids that remain undetected.