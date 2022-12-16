Remains of Texas mother who told 911 operator she was being chased through the woods found 3 years later

The remains of a Texas woman who vanished more than three years ago after calling 911 to say that she was being followed were found in a wooded area, the Panola County Sheriff's Office said.

Lauren Thompson, a mother of three, went missing on Jan. 10, 2019. In July of this year, skeletal remains were located, Sheriff Cutter Clinton said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

Dental records were used to identify the remains as Thompson.

"Our office will be diligent in pursuing all investigative leads," he said.

The office did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday.

On the day Thompson went missing, she called 911 and told the operator that she believed someone was chasing her, then-Sheriff Kevin Lake told NBC's "Dateline." Lake said Thompson sounded "disoriented and confused" during the call and said that she had fled her vehicle. The call abruptly ended after 21 minutes. Lake said he believes her cellphone battery may have died.

Lauren Thompson went missing in 2019. (via Facebook)

Law enforcement found Thompson's vehicle stuck in the mud on the side of a road in the Rock Hill community, Lake said.

Authorities were able to get in touch with people Thompson had been with earlier that day. One person told investigators that they had been in the area reportedly fishing, according to Lake. That person said they were in the car with Thompson when she apparently ran off the road.

"He said he then told her he was going to walk to his house to get a vehicle to get them out of the mud, but then she took off running into the woods," Lake told "Dateline."

At the time, Lake said they had no information to believe that the people Thompson was with were involved in her disappearance.

The sheriff's office has never publicly announced any suspects or a person of interest.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com