Remains of Trotwood man identified as bones recovered in wooded area in March

The human remains recovered in a wooded area near Denlinger Road in Trotwood in March have been identified, according to Trotwood police.

>>PHOTOS: Police investigate human remains discovered in wooded area in Trotwood

The remains were identified as those of Bari Littleton, a 61-year-old man, with a last known address in Trotwood, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Trotwood police told News Center 7.

>>PREVIOUS REPORT: Remains found in Trotwood are human; full skeleton not recovered

Littleton’s cause and manner of death have not been determined, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said in a media release.

A skull and other skeletal remains were found by a work crew contracted to remove branches from AES Ohio power lines March 8. The remains were later identified as Littleton’s following an investigation by Trotwood police, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

>>RELATED: Coroner says identifying human remains found in Trotwood is more difficult than normal cases

According to Trotwood police, Littleton was not originally from the area or state, however he was staying at the nearby Covenant House as a daily resident.

Police said residents of the facility are allowed to sign themselves in and out, and Littleton had signed himself out, meaning a missing persons report had never been filed.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this story as we learn more.

Photo taken March 8 on Denlinger Road in Trotwood | Chuck Hamlin/Sky 7

Photo taken March 8 on Denlinger Road in Trotwood | Chuck Hamlin/Sky 7

Photo taken March 8 on Denlinger Road in Trotwood | Chuck Hamlin/Sky 7

Photo taken March 8 on Denlinger Road in Trotwood | Mike Campbell/Staff

Photo taken March 8 on Denlinger Road in Trotwood | Mike Campbell/Staff

Photo taken March 8 on Denlinger Road in Trotwood | Mike Campbell/Staff

Photo taken March 8 on Denlinger Road in Trotwood | Mike Campbell/Staff

Photo taken March 8 on Denlinger Road in Trotwood | Mike Campbell/Staff

Photo taken March 8 on Denlinger Road in Trotwood | Mike Campbell/Staff

Photo taken March 8 on Denlinger Road in Trotwood | Mike Campbell/Staff

Photo taken March 8 on Denlinger Road in Trotwood | Mike Campbell/Staff

Photo taken March 8 on Denlinger Road in Trotwood | Mike Campbell/Staff

Photo taken March 8 on Denlinger Road in Trotwood | Mike Campbell/Staff

Photo taken March 8 on Denlinger Road in Trotwood | Mike Campbell/Staff



