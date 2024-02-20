Remains were found in Colorado mountains in 1991. They were just ID'ed as an Indiana man

Over 30 years ago, human remains were found in a remote area on a mountain pass in Colorado.

This week, with the help of DNA testing, forensic analysts have identified the individual as Steven Kenneth Risku, of Indiana. Risku was in his 30s when he went missing.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Monday announced that remains found in Mineral County in 1991 belonged to Risku, who went missing in the late 1980s. He would've been 66 years old today.

Risku’s last known address was in Indianapolis. He loved the outdoors and occasionally visited California, but according to the bureau, it’s unknown why he was visiting Colorado at the time he disappeared.

The discovery was made after DNA was submitted last year for forensic genetic genealogy testing. That, along with dental records and other investigative methods, linked the remains to Risku, according to the bureau.

Whether foul play was a factor in his death is unknown, a news release said.

“The identification of Mr. Risku is a tremendous first step in helping provide his family with answers,” Mineral County Sheriff Terry Wetherill said in a statement.

Human remains found in 1991 in Mineral County, Colorado have been identified as Steven Kenneth Risku. Risku's last known address was in Indianapolis.

Officials are asking anyone with information about why Risku may have been in a remote area on Wolf Creek Pass, a mountainous area nestled in the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado, to contact the Sheriff's Office at 719-658-2600.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Human remains found in 1991 in Colorado identified as Indiana man