Remains of Williamsburg woman found in Cleveland, TN

Dec. 15—WILLIAMSBURG — The fate of a local woman who went missing nearly five years ago is a step closer to being solved with last week's discovery of human remains in Tennessee.

Those remains have been identified as Laura Anderson, who was last seen Feb. 11, 2018, near the Pilot off KY 92 at I-75's Exit 11 in Williamsburg.

According to Cleveland Police, the remains were found on December 4 in a wooded area near the interstate. They announced Anderson's identity on Tuesday.

Joseph Bauer was charged in connection to Anderson's murder in September 2018 after police say he confessed while he was in custody on unrelated charges to knowing where her remains were, although they were not found at that time.

A year later, Bauer was sentenced to five years for complicity to commit murder and five years for facilitation to commit robbery for a total of 10 years.

The investigation is ongoing.