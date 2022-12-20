Remains of woman who disappeared after hospital visit discovered by fisherman in Alabama

Screengrab from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
Moira Ritter
·1 min read

Human remains found by a fisherman two years ago have been identified as a missing Alabama woman, officials say.

Lawrence County deputies said Wanda Ashford Floyd was reported missing in July 2020 a week after she vanished following a July 15 hospital visit. Friends contacted the sheriff and said they had not heard from the 60-year-old in about a week.

On July 31, a fisherman contacted the sheriff’s office to report human remains in Flint Creek in Morgan County, about three miles from the hospital where Floyd was last seen, deputies said in a Dec. 19 Facebook post. At the time, the remains were identified as a Jane Doe.

In late 2021, detectives determined there were similarities between the Jane Doe and Floyd, who was still a missing person.

A family member provided a DNA sample that was submitted to Moxxy Forensic Investigations where five genealogists matched Floyd’s DNA with the remains, the organization said in a Facebook post.

Lawrence County is about 90 miles north of Birmingham.

