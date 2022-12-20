Remains of woman who disappeared after hospital visit discovered by fisherman in Alabama

Human remains found by a fisherman two years ago have been identified as a missing Alabama woman, officials say.

Lawrence County deputies said Wanda Ashford Floyd was reported missing in July 2020 a week after she vanished following a July 15 hospital visit. Friends contacted the sheriff and said they had not heard from the 60-year-old in about a week.

On July 31, a fisherman contacted the sheriff’s office to report human remains in Flint Creek in Morgan County, about three miles from the hospital where Floyd was last seen, deputies said in a Dec. 19 Facebook post. At the time, the remains were identified as a Jane Doe.

In late 2021, detectives determined there were similarities between the Jane Doe and Floyd, who was still a missing person.

A family member provided a DNA sample that was submitted to Moxxy Forensic Investigations where five genealogists matched Floyd’s DNA with the remains, the organization said in a Facebook post.

Lawrence County is about 90 miles north of Birmingham.

