Remains of woman found behind Tucker hotel 30 years ago identified

A woman found beaten to death behind a Tucker hotel has been identified nearly 30 years after her death.

Rebecca “Becky” Burke, who vanished in 1993, has been identified through new DNA technology by the newly-formed DeKalb County Cold Case Task Force.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Burke’s body was found behind what used to be a Fairfield Inn along Ranchwood and Parklake drives in Sept. 1993. Her body was hidden behind an electric unit and covered with branches and pine straw. The remains were in an advanced state of decomposition. Police said the body appeared to have been deliberately concealed.

Investigators were able to determined that the victim had extensive dental work as well as a hip replacement. No identification was found and Burke was listed as a Jane Doe.

TRENDING STORIES:

Burke was last known to have lived in Marietta or Smyrna and may have also gone by the last names McChesney or Barnes.

DeKalb County police are now asking for the public’s help to determine what happened to Burke.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Anyone who may have known or interacted with her in the days and months leading up to her death in 1993 or worked at the Fairfield Inn in the Tucker area during that time frame is encouraged to call the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Cold Case Tip Line at 404-371-2444,” DeKalb police wrote. “Callers may remain anonymous.”

We’re working to learn more about the victim, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.