Remains of woman found in Fresno County, police say. Husband arrested in Fairfield

The burned remains of a woman whom police suspect was murdered by her husband were found in rural Fresno County, Fairfeld police said Tuesday.

Anu Anand Hobson, 53, of Fairfield went missing Feb. 13 and was reported missing two days later, police said on social media.

Her husband, 61-year-old Gregory Grant Hobson, was arrested Feb. 16, police said.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the search for her remains, which were found on Friday, according to Fairfield police.

Deputies were asked to search Kamm Avenue about a mile east of Interstate 5, a Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesperson said.

The remains will be transferred to the Solano County Coroner’s Office, police said.

Gregory Hobson was charged with one count of murder and is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday, police said.

Fairfield is about 50 miles southwest of Sacramento, and about 180 miles from Fresno.