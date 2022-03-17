Remains of woman missing since Thanksgiving found in Mississippi, officials say

Human remains found in Mississippi were of a Memphis woman who had been missing since Thanksgiving, according to authorities.

Officials discovered the body of Ashley McDonald, 27, in Charleston, Mississippi, the Memphis Police Department confirmed to McClatchy News.

The remains were found Feb. 11 along a gravel road in Tallahatchie County but were only recently identified as McDonald’s, WREG reported, citing the county coroner’s office. DNA taken from the body matched that of a relative living in Memphis.

“All agencies worked together to be able to provide closure for a hurting family,” Coroner Ginger Meriwether told the news station in a statement. “I cannot fathom what that family has been through in the past months.”

Missing Person

Ashley McDonald, 27, was last seen in the 3200 block of Knight Trail Circle on November 25, 2021. It is believed that she was headed to Batesville, MS to meet an unknown male. McDonald is possibly driving a '13/'14 black Ford Fusion with drive-out tags. pic.twitter.com/4x1ZHgwA8j — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 10, 2021

Authorities said McDonald was traveling to Batesville, Mississippi, to meet an unknown man when she went missing on Nov. 25, 2021. She was last seen in the 3200 block of Knight Trail Circle in Memphis, according to police.

Her car was later found abandoned in Tallahatchie County in December, WATN reported.

Few other details about the case have been released, and a cause of death remains under investigation.

McClatchy News reached out to the Tallahatchie County Coroner’s Office and Tallahatchie police on Thursday, March 17, and was awaiting a response.

Charleston is about 90 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee.

