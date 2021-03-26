The remarkable eating habits of Dwayne Johnson – and why 'cheat days' really can help

The Rock regularly posts his 'cheat days' to social media - Instagram / @therock

Three pizzas, a plate of donuts and a selection of danish pastries may sound like a small feast to many, yet for Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson it is just another regular meal on 'cheat day'.

‘Cheat days’ are scheduled days off from a diet, when people allow themselves indulge in their favourite foods. The American actor and retired professional wrestler has become renowned for posting snaps of his sizable cheat meals on Instagram – but can the rest of us get away with eating a dozen pancakes for breakfast, four sharing platters of sushi for lunch and two burgers for dinner all on the same day?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, personal trainer Scott Laidler suggests that eating a Rock-sized feast could be detrimental for those at the beginning of their exercise journey, even if they've decided the day doesn't count in their diet. He explains that “for the Rock, it's a huge contrast to the way he lives his life”, whereas for many of us, tucking into our favourite foods “might be more representative of how we've come into fitness.”

“The Rock has got such a high metabolism from the amount of muscle he carries. He's also got 20 years, if not more, of being a professional athlete and actor. It's almost to the point where his diet and training will be so strict and regimented that not having a cheat day is as much a requirement or a discipline as having one," Laidler states.

The Rock’s social media posts themselves lend support to this view. In a recent Instagram update, he explained that his diet ahead of a forthcoming film shoot “is very strict and all food is weighed and measured so my conditioning can come in on point." In other words, he deserves these days off.

It's an idea he broached in another recent post, in which he could be seen drenching a plate of pancakes in maple syrup with the caption: “Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself and enjoy your hard earned cheat meals, my friends.”

Story continues

Laidler says that “there isn't anything inherently useful about eating the wrong foods to boost your metabolism” but suggests that a cheat day may help people stick to their intended diet for the other six days of the week “if they know that they have that seventh day to look forward to”.

He adds that a lot of his online personal training clients have asked for cheat days and that there are two types of people when it comes to such days: “The first type of person likes to stack immaculate, perfectly regimented days one on top of the other, and see how much of a streak they can get into; while the other likes to have something to look forward to.” He emphasises that “one is not necessarily better than the other” and that in the end it all comes down to individual needs and ‘just knowing who you are’."

The personal trainer says that the main problem with cheat days is if you don’t see them coming: “There's nothing wrong with a cheat day that’s planned, but having a cheat day when you intended to have a more regimented day is when there's an issue, because then the problem is with control.”

Enjoying cheat days with friends or family can be one way of getting the most out of them. Laidler emphasises the value of cheat meals that contain some kind of social element and suggests that even sharing a meal virtually with a friend during lockdown could offer valuable mental health benefits.

Some people have taken issue with the term ‘cheat days’ itself and Laidler says the debate “can get political when people feel like it puts shame on eating a certain type of food.” But for Laidler and other personal trainers, the ‘cheat’ element of the day is just meant to represent a ‘light-hearted’ contrast to a more regimented diet. You don't have to cheat to win – but it can help.