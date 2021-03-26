The remarkable eating habits of Dwayne Johnson – and why 'cheat days' really can help

Sam Hall
·3 min read
The Rock regularly posts his &#39;cheat days&#39; to social media - Instagram / @therock
The Rock regularly posts his 'cheat days' to social media - Instagram / @therock

Three pizzas, a plate of donuts and a selection of danish pastries may sound like a small feast to many, yet for Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson it is just another regular meal on 'cheat day'.

‘Cheat days’ are scheduled days off from a diet, when people allow themselves indulge in their favourite foods. The American actor and retired professional wrestler has become renowned for posting snaps of his sizable cheat meals on Instagram – but can the rest of us get away with eating a dozen pancakes for breakfast, four sharing platters of sushi for lunch and two burgers for dinner all on the same day?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by therock (@therock)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, personal trainer Scott Laidler suggests that eating a Rock-sized feast could be detrimental for those at the beginning of their exercise journey, even if they've decided the day doesn't count in their diet. He explains that “for the Rock, it's a huge contrast to the way he lives his life”, whereas for many of us, tucking into our favourite foods “might be more representative of how we've come into fitness.”

“The Rock has got such a high metabolism from the amount of muscle he carries. He's also got 20 years, if not more, of being a professional athlete and actor. It's almost to the point where his diet and training will be so strict and regimented that not having a cheat day is as much a requirement or a discipline as having one," Laidler states.

The Rock’s social media posts themselves lend support to this view. In a recent Instagram update, he explained that his diet ahead of a forthcoming film shoot “is very strict and all food is weighed and measured so my conditioning can come in on point." In other words, he deserves these days off.

It's an idea he broached in another recent post, in which he could be seen drenching a plate of pancakes in maple syrup with the caption: “Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself and enjoy your hard earned cheat meals, my friends.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by therock (@therock)

Laidler says that “there isn't anything inherently useful about eating the wrong foods to boost your metabolism” but suggests that a cheat day may help people stick to their intended diet for the other six days of the week “if they know that they have that seventh day to look forward to”.

He adds that a lot of his online personal training clients have asked for cheat days and that there are two types of people when it comes to such days: “The first type of person likes to stack immaculate, perfectly regimented days one on top of the other, and see how much of a streak they can get into; while the other likes to have something to look forward to.” He emphasises that “one is not necessarily better than the other” and that in the end it all comes down to individual needs and ‘just knowing who you are’."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by therock (@therock)

The personal trainer says that the main problem with cheat days is if you don’t see them coming: “There's nothing wrong with a cheat day that’s planned, but having a cheat day when you intended to have a more regimented day is when there's an issue, because then the problem is with control.”

Enjoying cheat days with friends or family can be one way of getting the most out of them. Laidler emphasises the value of cheat meals that contain some kind of social element and suggests that even sharing a meal virtually with a friend during lockdown could offer valuable mental health benefits.

Some people have taken issue with the term ‘cheat days’ itself and Laidler says the debate “can get political when people feel like it puts shame on eating a certain type of food.” But for Laidler and other personal trainers, the ‘cheat’ element of the day is just meant to represent a ‘light-hearted’ contrast to a more regimented diet. You don't have to cheat to win – but it can help.

Recommended Stories

  • Seth Rogen says there are 'no hard feelings' after Emma Watson walked off This Is the End set

    The actress was reportedly uncomfortable with the way a certain scene played out.

  • I Lost 275 Pounds After a Near-Fatal Heart Attack

    I weighed 530 pounds before an extremely close call motivated me to change my lifestyle and get fit.

  • Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this simple trick for keeping guacamole fresh: 'Works even better than I expected'

    Say goodbye to browning guacamole with this handy tool.

  • Divorce regret is real – so does getting back with an ex ever work?

    During lockdown divorce has boomed, hitting its highest point since 2014. But while recent circumstances have pushed many to breaking point, some splits will inevitably spark regret. This week, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she had not wanted to divorce her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin. “I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically,” she explained. Singer Louise Redknapp also recently admitted that she’d been hasty in divorcing ex-footballer Jamie. “I just ran, as fast as the wind would take me,” she said. “I should have paused for a minute.” Whether or not the marriage would have survived, she added: “I wish I’d tried.” Divorcing in haste and repenting at leisure is surprisingly common. Research has shown 50 per cent of divorcees felt they’d make a mistake, and a 2016 report by legal firm Avvo suggested 39 per cent of men and 27 per cent of women regret their divorce. This week, the Government has announced that divorcing couples will receive £500 to attend mediation, in the hope that their broken marriages can be repaired. This comes after the change to no-fault divorce laws, and the Ministry of Justice intends the new scheme to ease pressure on the courts. Many couples therapists have welcomed the plans, aware that decisions made in anger can have far-reaching consequences. “Rather than rationally working out what has happened and why, the impulse is to run away, believing it is all too difficult to fix it,” says psychotherapist Neil Wilkie. Col Varnham*, 53, a business manager from Liverpool, admits he was hasty in divorcing wife Joanna*, five years ago. “When the kids grew up, Jo started a business and was often busy or away. Looking back, I was jealous,” Col admits. “My career was in a rut and I resented her success.” The couple rowed constantly, and “in 2015 she asked for a divorce. I should have suggested counselling, but I was too proud.” Since then, Col has dated but is currently single. “I really wish I’d thought twice,” he adds. Before pulling the plug, see a therapist, advises relationships counsellor Juliette Smith who offers an online relationships coaching course. “The way we communicate can be ineffective at best and destructive at worst,” she says. “A professional can help couples learn to relate with more compassion and understanding.”

  • The top menu items that Burger King, McDonald's, Taco Bell have brought back from the dead

    What's old is new again — at least for fast food giants.

  • Eggs Are The Ultimate Weight Loss Food, According To Dietitians

    This is the healthiest way to prepare them, btw.

  • 57-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth to Baby Boy, 5 Years After Losing Teen Daughter: We 'Beat the Odds'

    Barbara Higgins and Kenny Banzhoff's 13-year-old daughter Molly died suddenly in 2016 due to an undiagnosed brain tumor

  • I’m dating a married man. He made me the beneficiary on a $100K life-insurance policy. Could his wife sue to claim this money?

    ‘Although we both care greatly for each other, our relationship started as and remains a mutually beneficial one: money for me, companionship for him.’

  • TikTok has 'goosebumps' over mom's candid conversation about racism with young kids: 'They killed Asian people'

    A Korean-American mom is going viral after sharing how she talks about racism with her kids.

  • Sommer Ray Accuses Machine Gun Kelly of Cheating on Her With Megan Fox

    Machine Gun Kelly is accused of cheating on fitness influencer Sommer Ray with his now-girlfriend Megan Fox. Read about the model's shocking claims here.

  • Disneyland Resort Announces Major Theme Park Expansion

    The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is about to get its biggest expansion since California Adventure opened twenty years ago. The post Disneyland Resort Announces Major Theme Park Expansion appeared first on Nerdist.

  • I flew on a $2 million 'personal' private jet that needs only one pilot and saw why it was among 2020's most popular private jets

    The Cirrus Vision Jet is among the latest in a new category of aircraft, the personal private jet, and is perfect for post-pandemic travel.

  • Late night hosts have some thoughts and jokes about President Biden's 1st press conference

    "Well, guys, after 64 days in office, today President Biden held his very first press conference," Jimmy Fallon said on Thursday's Tonight Show. "Normally when a 78-year-old answers and hour of questions, they're getting a physical. It was quite the event. If you did a shot every time Biden said 'Look, folks,' you got drunker than a ship captain in the Suez Canal." Fallon obviously taped his show before Biden's press conference — he suggested any of the reporters asked about the COVID-19 pandemic, for example — but Late Night's Seth Meyers watched the event. Biden's presidency has been boring and popular, "and because Fox couldn't find anything else to jump on, they decided to spend weeks obsessing over the whole press conference thing," he said. "Fox has also been full of absurd and baseless speculation about what would happen at this press conference," Meyers demonstrated. "Maybe Fox News just can't believe that a president would be able to give a coherent answer to a question without a teleprompter: 'He must have had a script, he didn't suggest chugging bleach once!'" They didn't get the gaffes or blunders that they wanted. The president's opening announcement that 200 million people will get vaccinated in his first 100 days, not 100 million, "is Biden at his best, when he's got the vibe of an old-timer football coach giving his young squad an inspiration halftime speech," Meyers said. "On the other hand, he gets a little off-track when he trails off, like he did at the end of an answer on immigration." "And there were some other weird moments, too, like when Biden was asked about the tidal wave of GOP voter-suppression laws Republicans have unleashed," and he followed a perfectly good answer by saying it "makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle," Meyers said. "Jim Eagle? Are you talking about the Muppet? Jim Eagle sounds like a desperate guess on Jeopardy! for the question 'He was the lead singer of the Eagles.'" "Whatever you thought of Biden's press conference," Meyers said, "it was certainly refreshing to see a president directly answer reporters' questions without attacking anyone or melting down." There are also lots of borderline NSFW Ted Cruz jokes. Watch below. More stories from theweek.comTrump says his supporters were 'hugging and kissing the police' during the 'zero threat' Jan. 6 Capitol siegeIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?Trial to study delivering AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a nasal spray

  • Alabama men's basketball leave NCAA Tournament bubble for Indianapolis Zoo field trip

    The Alabama men's basketball team took a field trip outside the NCAA Tournament bubble on Tuesday to visit the Indianapolis Zoo.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • AP Photos: Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of independence

    It was 50 years ago on the night of March 25, 1971, that Pakistan's military launched a violent crackdown on the city of Dhaka, then part of East Pakistan, to quell a rising nationalist movement seeking independence for what is today known as Bangladesh. Just hours later amid the violence and chaos — early on March 26 — the Bengali nationalist politician Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence for Bangladesh, sparking a nine-month war.

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.