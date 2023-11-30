‘Remarkable man who shaped history;’ State leaders react to passing of Henry Kissinger

He died Wednesday at the age of 100 in his Connecticut home, Kissinger Associates, Inc. said in a statement.
Dayton Congressman Mike Turner released a statement Wednesday night on the passing of Dr. Kissinger.
“Recently, I had an opportunity to spend time with Henry Kissinger and hear his thoughts about U.S.-China relations, artificial intelligence, and nuclear weapons. His knowledge and perception of issues and policy were extraordinary.
“Dr. Kissinger was a remarkable man who shaped world history. As Secretary of State under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, Dr. Kissinger had a unique ability to navigate hot-button geopolitical issues and build meaningful relationships with international leaders.
“As we mourn the loss of this distinguished statesman, we should also celebrate his life and all that he was able to achieve in the name of peace and diplomacy.
“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to Nancy and his family.”
Days after a privacy complaint was lodged against Meta in the European Union over its latest controversial shift of legal basis claimed for processing people's data for ads, consumer groups across the region are filing their own complaints about what the tracking giant is up to. A coalition of almost 20 consumer protection organizations is united in the view that Meta's switch to railroading users into agreeing to being tracked and profiled so it can keep profiting from microtargeting them is "unfair" and "illegal" -- breaching EU consumer protection law "on several counts". Starting this month, EU users of Meta's social networks, Facebook and Instagram, are being offered the 'choice' of agreeing to being tracked and profiled by the behavioral ads business in order to continue/get free access to its products -- or else they must pay it a monthly subscription (of at least €9.99pm) for an ad-free version of its mainstream social networks.
Sam Altman is officially back as OpenAI's CEO after a tumultuous week and change. In a letter circulated internally at OpenAI and subsequently published to the OpenAI blog, Altman announced that Mira Murati, who was briefly appointed interim CEO by the previous board, will return to her role as CTO, and confirmed that the initial new board will consist of Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce; Quora CEO D’Angelo, who served on the previous board; and economist and political veteran Larry Summers. Microsoft will also gain representation on the board in the form of a non-voting observer.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes of the Frank Reich firing as they attempt to get to the root of the issues that have been plaguing the Panthers over the last few years. The trio discuss what led to Reich not making it through his first season, Bryce Young's future and how the Panthers plan to build around their young quarterback and how owner David Tepper needs to adjust his leadership style for the sake of the organization.
Later, Fitz, Charles and Jori react to the breaking news that Aaron Rodgers has been designated to return to practice and cleared for "functional football activity." After expressing disbelief at how quickly Rodgers has recovered, the trio analyze why Rodgers is attempting to make this daring comeback and what has to go right for the Jets this season to make this work.
The hosts finish off the show by discussing LB Shaq Leonard, his confusing release and some potential landing spots.
Hamas released 16 hostages, including one American, late Wednesday. Israel is set to free 30 Palestinians in return on the final day of a six-day truce between the warring sides, though talks are reportedly underway to extend it. Eight Americans are still being held in Gaza, here's what we know about them.