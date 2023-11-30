‘Remarkable man who shaped history;’ State leaders react to passing of Henry Kissinger

State leaders are reacting following news of the passing of former United States Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger.

>>Photos: Henry Kissinger through the years

He died Wednesday at the age of 100 in his Connecticut home, Kissinger Associates, Inc. said in a statement.

Dayton Congressman Mike Turner released a statement Wednesday night on the passing of Dr. Kissinger.

“Recently, I had an opportunity to spend time with Henry Kissinger and hear his thoughts about U.S.-China relations, artificial intelligence, and nuclear weapons. His knowledge and perception of issues and policy were extraordinary.

“Dr. Kissinger was a remarkable man who shaped world history. As Secretary of State under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, Dr. Kissinger had a unique ability to navigate hot-button geopolitical issues and build meaningful relationships with international leaders.

“As we mourn the loss of this distinguished statesman, we should also celebrate his life and all that he was able to achieve in the name of peace and diplomacy.

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to Nancy and his family.”

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: American diplomat and Nobel winner Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Miami Valley Congressman Jim Jordan released a statement on social media Wednesday night.

“Henry Kissinger saw combat during the Battle of the Bulge and served our county as a top diplomat for years.

President Trump said he was a man of “immense talent, experience, and knowledge.”

There will never be another like him.

God Bless him and his family.”

>>RELATED: Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100

>>RELATED: Death of Henry Kissinger met with polarized reaction around the world

Kissinger worked with U.S. foreign policy through President Richard Nixon and President Gerald Ford’s administrations, according to the Washington Post.

He was born in Germany in 1923. His family fled Nazi Germany during the war and arrived in the United States in 1938, according to Kissinger Associates, Inc. He became a citizen in 1943.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as more statements are released.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during a discussion at The Woodrow Wilson Center October 3, 2012 in Washington, DC. Kissinger joined a discussion on China's growing military power and the response by the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: (AFP-OUT) Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger meets with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Molly Riley-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 31: Former US Secretary of state Henry Kissinger honors the late US Senator John McCain inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC. The late senator died August 25 at the age of 81 after a long battle with brain cancer. He will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Friday, a rare honor bestowed on only 31 people in the past 166 years. Sen. McCain will be buried at his final resting place at the U.S. Naval Academy on Sunday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 25: Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, on January 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. The full committee heard testimony on global Challenges and U.S. National Security Strategy. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 05: Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during a National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) conference November 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. The commission held a conference on

BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 22: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China November 22, 2019. (Photo by Jason Lee-Pool/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 01: Former United States Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, and Honorees David Miliband and Diane von Furstenberg attend the 2018 Rescue Dinner hosted by the IRC at New York Hilton Midtown on November 1, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for IRC)

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 24: Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and his wife Nancy arrive at the White House for a state dinner April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC . President Donald Trump is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron for the first state visit of his presidency. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 19: Former United States Secretary of State and honorary NCAFP Co-Chairman Henry A. Kissinger speaks onstage at the National Committee On American Foreign Policy 2016 Gala Dinner on October 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Former US Diplomat Henry Kissinger leaves following a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street on October 25, 2016 in London, England. The former US Secretary of State is visiting the UK to help raise money for the care of and to keep open to the public Sir Edward Heath's country home. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU, L) arrives with former United States Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger for the ceremony for the Henry A. Kissinger Prize on January 21, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. The annual prize is awarded by the American Academy in Berlin for