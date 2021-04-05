A "remarkable move": Minneapolis police chief expected to testify against Derek Chauvin

Torey Van Oot
·1 min read
Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as soon as today, as testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial continues for a second week.

Why it matters: The city's top cop will tell jurors that Chauvin's "conduct was not consistent" with MPD training and policies, per special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell's opening statement.

  • "He will not mince any words. He’s very clear. He will be very decisive, that this was excessive force."

Flashback: Arradondo, who fired all four officers involved in George Floyd's killing last summer, previously characterized Chauvin's actions as "murder."

  • "Mr. George Floyd’s tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. This was murder — it wasn’t a lack of training."

Between the lines: It's rare for a chief to testify against an officer, The Guardian notes. One expert called the decision "a pretty remarkable move."

  • Of note: Arradondo also testified in the 2019 trial of former officer Mohamed Noor. He was assistant chief when Noor fatally shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk in South Minneapolis.

The timing: Judge Peter Cahill told the court pool reporter that Arradondo will probably testify today, but that could change.

  • An MPD spokesman told us that the chief is on standby given the "fluctuating cadence of the trial."

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

