Remarkable photos of the super blood wolf moon eclipse from around the world

Sunday and Monday, people around the world looked to the sky to see the phenomenon known as a super blood wolf moon eclipse.
The total lunar eclipse, when the moon passes fully into the shadow of Earth, began late Sunday night and finished early Monday morning (Eastern time). This eclipse was particularly notable, because it occurred during a super moon, when the full moon is at the closest point of its orbit to the Earth.
This instance was also named a blood moon, inspired by the red copper color the moon appears during the eclipse (the moon doesn't actually turn red), and a wolf moon, which comes from a Native American saying for January full moons.
Here are a few incredible photos from the eclipse captured around the nation and the world:
U.S.
California
Iowa
Just caught the #SuperBloodWolfMoon rise over Olin, Iowa.— Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) January 20, 2019
Alas, no jumping cows. pic.twitter.com/6kstILxiUa
Florida
South Carolina
Around the world:
France
Czech Republic
Belgium
Germany
Hungary
Contributing: Doyle Rice, USA TODAY.
