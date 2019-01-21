Remarkable photos of the super blood wolf moon eclipse from around the world

Sunday and Monday, people around the world looked to the sky to see the phenomenon known as a super blood wolf moon eclipse.

The total lunar eclipse, when the moon passes fully into the shadow of Earth, began late Sunday night and finished early Monday morning (Eastern time). This eclipse was particularly notable, because it occurred during a super moon, when the full moon is at the closest point of its orbit to the Earth.

This instance was also named a blood moon, inspired by the red copper color the moon appears during the eclipse (the moon doesn't actually turn red), and a wolf moon, which comes from a Native American saying for January full moons.

Here are a few incredible photos from the eclipse captured around the nation and the world:

U.S.

California

Earth's shadow slips over part of the moon Sunday night as seen above Camarillo during the lunar eclipse. More

A supermoon rises behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline, as seen from Kenneth Hahn Park in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. The year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth, is one of two lunar events Sunday. If skies are clear, a total eclipse will also be visible in North and South America, and parts of Europe. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) More

Iowa

Just caught the #SuperBloodWolfMoon rise over Olin, Iowa.

Alas, no jumping cows. pic.twitter.com/6kstILxiUa

— Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) January 20, 2019

Florida

The Super Wolf Moon enters Earth's shadow over Brevard County Sunday evening. More

South Carolina

The Super blood wolf moon total lunar eclipse, at 11:38 p.m. (EST) January 20, 2019, when the moon began edging into Earth's shadow and minutes later became darkened at 11:41 p.m., seen from Anderson, S.C. More

Around the world:

France

The super blood wolf moon seen in Le Mans northwestern France behind the statue named "L'envol". More

Czech Republic

Belgium

Germany

Hungary

The super blood wolf moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse near Salgotarjan, northeast of Budapest, Hungary. More

Contributing: Doyle Rice, USA TODAY. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

