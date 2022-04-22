These remarkable species were saved from the brink of extinction

Arabian oryx (Oryx leucoryx) graze in al-Wusta wildlife reserve for environmental conservation in the Omani desert capital of Haima in the central governorate of Wusta on April 26, 2021.

In an age where discussions around the health and future of our planet more often stoke fear and anxiety, conservation wins that saved several species from the brink of extinction offer a glimmer of hope.

In a statement released earlier this month, Fauna and Flora International, the world's oldest international wildlife conservation organization, listed several species that have since rebounded from near extinction.

Over a quarter of all assessed species, more than 40,000, are threatened with extinction, according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Of the 201 critically endangered species listed, 10 are increasing populations and 12 are stabilizing.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report last August, which the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called an “atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership," as well as a “code red for humanity."

The IPCC report noted that plants and animals have already exceeded their tolerance thresholds for the increased heatwaves, droughts and floods, which are driving "mass mortalities in species such as trees and corals."

Hoesung Lee, Chair of the IPCC, said the report highlights "the interdependence of climate, biodiversity," and dire consequences of inaction.

“Half measures are no longer an option,” Lee said.

This Earth Day, recognizes these animal and plant species that nearly ceased to exist.

Arabian oryx

An Arabian Oryx is seen at the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in Um al-Zamool, near the United Arab Emirates' border with Saudi Arabia on March 24, 2017. The sanctuary stretches over an estimated area of 8,900 square kilometres and currently hosts nearly 155 of the species, which were reintroduced into the its natural habitat in the UAE in a five-year conservation plan launched by UAE's late ruler Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, after fears of their extinction.

The Arabian oryx, a desert antelope in South Yemen, was nearly decimated by hunters until a breeding program to capture the last remaining wild oryx was established.

Hunting continues to pose a serious threat to the oryx, according to FFI, which helped launch a breeding program that has led to the remarkable recovery of the species three decades later.

The oryx was the world's first example of the successful reintroduction of an animal declared extinct in the wild into its original habitat. In 1982, a heavily guarded herd of 10 oryx was released into the open desert in central Oman to be intensively studied while living independently. Today, over 1,000 Arabian oryx roam the Middle East.

The species was reclassified as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species in 2011.

Mountain gorilla

A silverback mountain gorilla named Segasira looks up as he lies under a tree in the Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda, on Sept. 2, 2019.

A combination of hunting and habitat destruction throughout the 20th century drove the mountain gorilla, an extremely rare primate, to the verge of extinction.

Two isolated populations of mountain gorillas live in Uganda’s Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and on the country's border with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.

Around 1,063 mountain gorillas remain in the world today, according to FFI. In 2018, the species went from “critically endangered” status to “endangered” on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Two one-year old baby mountain gorillas play together in the forest of Bwindi Impenetrable National Park in southwestern Uganda April 3, 2021.

Now that the population is growing, conservationists will expand the gorilla’s habitat and “allow the endangered species to flourish,” the African Wildlife Foundation said.

In 2018, the park expanded the protected area for the first time in nearly 30 years through a donation from the AWF, which donated a nearly 69-acre parcel of land adjacent to Volcanoes National Park to the Rwanda Development Board.

The donation and partnership between AWF and the government of Rwanda have since birthed an innovative conservation strategy that adds 9,242 acres of forested habitat for Rwanda’s mountain gorillas.

Pemba flying fox

A wildlife carers releases a Grey Headed Flying Fox, also knownb as fruitbat, in Centennial Park in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2014. Each year thousands of native wildlife are rescued by volunteers when anti bird netting thrown loosely over fruit trees entangles birds, bats, and reptiles. The Grey Headed Flying Fox is classified as Vulnerable to extinction by the NSW Department of Environment & Heritage.

The Pemba flying fox, Africa’s largest fruit bat with a wingspan of 5.5 feet, found only on the remote island of Pemba off the coast of Tanzania, nearly went extinct 30 years ago.

These bats hang from trees in large colonies and feed on flowers, leaves and fruits. Once an island abundant with coastal forests for rare bats to thrive in, their home diminished through deforestation, according to the World Wildlife Foundation.

The East African Coastal Forest, home to the Pemba flying fox, is a biodiversity hotspot with more than 500 endemic plants and 37 endemic vertebrates, according to the Tanzania Forest Conservation Group.

Conservation efforts to rescue the critically endangered fruit bat began in 1995 and inspired the government to enact island-wide by-laws, resulting in the dramatic recovery of the bat population from just a few hundred to over 22,000.

Iberian lynx

An Iberian lynx stands at the Iberian Lynx Observatory of "El Acebuche" at the Donana Natural Park in Huelva on June 30, 2021. - At a nature reserve in southern Spain, four baby Iberian lynxes are asleep peacefully beside their mother, Nota. This touching scene was made possible thanks to a programme of captive breeding that has brought the feline species back from the brink of extinction.

The wild Iberian lynx is the world's most endangered feline species whose population migrated away from their original habitat on the Iberian Peninsula.

At one point it was thought their population was less than 100 due to the loss of the cork oak forest habitat and rabbit prey.

An initiative to secure and manage 49,420 acres of the animal's habitat across southern Portugal around 20 years ago led to the successful reintroduction of this critically endangered wildcat. Conservation measures have seen its population get to above 400, according to the WWF.

Siamese crocodile

Cub of critically endangered Siamese crocodile in Crocodile Zoo in Protivin, Czech Republic, March 22, 2016.

Cambodia is home to an estimated 250 of the surviving wild population of the Siamese crocodiles that live in the remote wilderness of the Cardamom Mountains.

The freshwater species was widespread throughout mainland Southeast Asia but disappeared from 99% of its former wetland habitats, according to FFI.

Since the endangered reptile was rediscovered in 2000 by a team surveying the area, local communities and the Cambodian government have made strides to protect the remaining wild crocodiles and their habitat by establishing sanctuaries.

A conservation breeding program to release purebreds back into the mountains was launched to help the reptiles which have a slow breeding period.

Today, the rare reptile can be found in small, fragmented populations in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

Chinese magnolias

Aerial view image shows cherry blossoms, magnolia flowers and rape flowers form sea of flowers in Hongfeng Lake on March 16, 2016 in Guiyang, Guizhou Province of China. It's said that the large scale of flower area is a base of cultivating flower seedlings.

You may see many variations of the magnolia tree species around the world, but these stunning flowers still have a long way to go.

Many magnolia species were headed and are still headed toward extinction in the wild. In 2005, FFI’s Global Trees Campaign rescued the critically endangered Chinese magnolia which had nearly reached the point of no return in a remote rainforest in southern Yunnan, China.

The population has risen since that initiative through the reintroduction of nursery-grown tree saplings.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Six species saved from extinction: Gorillas, Mongolia trees and more