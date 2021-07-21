Remarkable videos show commuters in China stuck in waist-deep water in the subway as heavy flood hits central China, killing at least 12

Remarkable videos show commuters in China stuck in waist-deep water in the subway as heavy flood hits central China, killing at least 12
Vanessa Gu
·3 min read
Vehicles are stranded in floodwater near Zhengzhou Railway Station, July 20, 2021.
Vehicles are stranded in floodwater near Zhengzhou Railway Station, July 20, 2021. Zhu Zhe/VCG via Getty Images

  • Subway commuters were trapped in waist-deep water as heavy rains lashed Zhengzhou city in central China.

  • The city of 10 million is experiencing record downpours that have killed at least a dozen people.

  • According to the local meteorological service, the city saw a year's worth of rain in three days.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Subway commuters in Zhengzhou - the capital of central China's Henan province - were trapped in waist-deep water on Tuesday evening as heavy rains flooded the underground. Record torrential rains in the city have killed at least a dozen people, while more than 100,000 have been evacuated, reported Xinhua news.

An update from Henan's fire department on its Weibo account at about 9 p.m. local time on Tuesday reported all passengers as safe. It was not known how many people were trapped in the subway on line 5 of Zhengzhou's metro network, which has 148 stations.

Weibo user @guozong posted a friend's account of being stuck on the train for 3.5 hours as the waters rose. In it, she wrote: "The water rose very quickly and it was very frightening. The highest the water reached was up to my neck."

Elsewhere, more than 750 passengers were stranded for over 40 hours without food or water on a train at Tielu station near Zhengzhou, according to China National Emergency Broadcasting on Weibo.

The city of 10 million that sits along the Yellow River is experiencing its heaviest rains on record, according to state broadcaster CGTN. At one point on Tuesday, the hourly rainfall reached a record eight inches on Tuesday.

In the 72 hours between July 17 and 20, Zhengzhou saw 28.6 inches worth of rain, according to Henan's meteorological bureau. That's more than a year's worth of rain in a city with an average annual rainfall of about 25 inches a year.

Aerial view of vehicles stranded in floodwater on July 20, 2021 in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China.
Aerial view of vehicles stranded in floodwater on July 20, 2021 in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China. Jiao Xiaoxiang/VCG via Getty Images

Several videos on social media captured cars fully submerged and floating down a thoroughfare. One showed a man sat in his car as muddied water gushed over his windshield.

More than 3,000 army personnel and police officers have been deployed in rescue operations around the area, according to China's People's Daily. The city has grounded all flights and stopped train operations at least until Wednesday afternoon.

People look at damaged vehicles in a flooded street on July 20, 2021 in Dengfeng, Zhengzhou City, Henan Province of China.
People look at damaged vehicles in a flooded street on July 20, 2021 in Dengfeng, Zhengzhou City, Henan Province of China. VCG via Getty Images

Meanwhile, in another part of Henan province, the Chinese army warned on Wednesday morning that the Yihetan dam in Luoyang - a city of about 7 million - could "collapse anytime" from the heavy rains, reported Channel News Asia.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Subway passengers trapped waist-high in floodwaters as Chinese river banks burst

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Heavy rain pounded the central Chinese province of Henan on Tuesday, bursting the banks of major rivers, flooding the streets of a dozen cities and trapping subway passengers waist-high in floodwaters. Henan, a populous province double the size of Austria, has been hit by storms since the weekend in an unusually active rainy season. In Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan on the banks of the Yellow River, more than 200 mm of rain fell in one hour on Tuesday, forcing the city to stop all subway train services.

  • Hundreds Rescued During 'Once-in-a-Century' Flooding in Zhengzhou, China

    Severe once-in-a-century flooding in Zhengzhou, China, killed 12 people as of Wednesday, July 21, local media reported.About 100,000 people had been evacuated from the city as infrastructure and transportation were impacted by floodwaters averaging 449 millimeters (approximately 1.5 feet), according to local news reports.This footage released by Zhengzhou Fire Brigade shows overnight rescue efforts from July 20 into the early morning of July 21.The first clip filmed on Tuesday shows firefighters from Longhai West Road in Zhengzhou’s Zhongyuan district at a local kindergarten where more than 150 students and teachers were trapped, the brigade wrote in a caption.The second clip, at 0’28’’, shows firefighters reporting to the intersection of Zhengbian Road and Fengtai Road on Tuesday where a bus carrying 34 elementary school students, five teachers, and one driver had been trapped in floodwaters for hours, according to the brigade.The third clip, at 0’41’’, shows about 100 bus passengers rescued at the intersection of Fushou Street and Zhengxing Street in Zhengzhou’s Erqi district on Tuesday, the brigade said.The fourth clip, at 1’21’’, filmed during the early morning on Wednesday shows firefighters from Jingkai district dispatching search-and-rescue boats in Diehu district to save seven people, according to the brigade. Credit: Zhengzhou Fire Brigade via Storyful

  • China floods: Horrifying footage shows flooded subway with neck-high water as 12 dead in Zhengzho

    Zhengzhou receives its typical annual rainfall in just three days, as city hit by floods seen only ‘once in a thousand years’

  • Subway Passengers Trapped in Waist-High Water Led to Safety in Zhengzhou, China

    Commuters in Zhengzhou, China, were safely evacuated from subway cars on Tuesday, July 20, after extreme flooding in the province of Henan submerged a metro line.Social media footage showed passengers in water above their waists in the cars as heavy rainfall accumulated between two stations on the city’s metro line 5, according to local news reports.This footage released by the China Fire Brigade shows firefighters assisting the passenger evacuation through a subway tunnel on Tuesday afternoon, the brigade wrote in a caption.Elsewhere in the city, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University transferred about 600 critically injured patients from their facility after severe flooding caused a power outage on Tuesday evening, according to local media.The Henan Meteorological Observatory announced continued warnings for heavy rainfall on Tuesday as at least 100 millimeters (about four inches) of rain was expected to accumulate across the province, local media reported. Credit: China Fire Brigade via Storyful

  • Tokyo Organizing Committee Chief Won't Rule Out a Last-Minute Cancellation of the Olympic Games

    "At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises," Tokyo organizing committee chief Toshiro Muto said

  • Sanctions ‘with teeth’ needed on China cyber threat: Rep. John Katko

    ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Homeland Security Committee ranking member Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., on the Biden administration and allies blaming China for the recent Microsoft hack.

  • The Olympics are already being ravaged by COVID-19 - and some athletes are pulling out of the games

    The Tokyo Olympics face the possibility of losing big-name athletes if they test positive for COVID-19 or come in contact with someone who did.

  • Heaviest rain in 1,000 years hits central Chinese province

    In Zhengzhou, a city of over 12 million on the banks of the Yellow River, 12 people died in a flooded subway line while more than 500 were pulled to safety, the local government said.Video on social media on Tuesday showed commuters chest-deep in murky floodwaters on a train in the dark and an underground station turned into a large, churning pool.The rainfall has also resulted in the bursting of major river banks and flooding of streets in a dozen cities, upending daily lives of millions of people.In Zhengzhou, the local flood control headquarters said the city's Guojiazui reservoir had been breached but there was no dam failure yet.About 100,000 people in the city have been evacuated to safe zones.

  • Flooding in central China turns streets to rivers, kills 12

    At least 12 people died in severe flooding Tuesday in a Chinese provincial capital that trapped people in subways and schools, washed away vehicles and stranded people in their workplaces overnight. The already drenched city of Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, was hit by 20 centimeters (8 inches) of rain from 4 to 5 p.m., the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing the Henan weather agency. The torrent of rain turned streets into rapidly flowing rivers and inundated subways stations and cars.

  • Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage

    German auto maker Daimler reaped strong profits in the second quarter as demand for its Mercedes luxury cars continued to rebound from the depths of the pandemic, generating cash that the company can invest in its shift to electric vehicles. CEO Ola Kallenius said the company would use its cash to invest in electric car technology and developing a more software-focused company. “Our transformation towards emission-free and software-driven mobility is supported by a high level of free cash flow in the industrial business," Kallenius said in a statement.

  • Volvo Cars to buy parent Geely Holding's stake in China JVs

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's Volvo Car Group said on Wednesday it had struck a deal to buy out parent company Geely Holding from their joint ventures in China, aiming to take full ownership of its factories and sales business in the world's biggest auto market. Under the deal, whose financial details were not disclosed, Volvo will have full ownership of its manufacturing plants in Chengdu and Daqing, its national sales company in China and its R&D facility in Shanghai, the company said. "With this agreement, Volvo Cars will become the first major non-Chinese automaker with full control over its Chinese operations," Volvo Cars Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement.

  • Lessons from Surfside collapse: Florida vacation rentals evacuated after being found unsafe

    After a tenant reported seeing cracks in a balcony in Holmes Beach, Florida, officials deemed a building unsafe Friday, leading to its evacuation.

  • 17 Movies That Everyone Thought Were Gonna Be Good, But They Were Really, Really Bad

    "Remembering this movie's existence makes me viscerally angry."View Entire Post ›

  • Camila Cabello embraces her 'cellulite and stretch marks and fat' in viral video about body acceptance

    The 24-year-old singer showed off her bare stomach to her more than 9.9 million TikTok followers after going on a run.

  • ‘My Lamborghini yacht is ready’: Conor McGregor receives his rare ‘Supercar of the Sea’

    Conor McGregor received his super-rare 'superboat', a Lamborghini 63 yacht by Tecnomar

  • China unveils 600 kph maglev train - state media

    China unveiled a maglev train capable of a top speed of 600 kph on Tuesday, state media said. The maximum speed would make the train, self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally. Using electro-magnetic force, the maglev train "levitates" above the track with no contact between body and rail.

  • Ford Already Messed Up With The New Mustang Mach 1

    And it’s going to cost them…

  • Watch a Student Pilot Make an Emergency Landing When His Engine Fails

    A student pilot on his first solo cross-country flight had to make an emergency landing in a field after losing his engine mid-flight. The post Watch a Student Pilot Make an Emergency Landing When His Engine Fails appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Cargo Jet Does Face-Plant After Mangled Maintenance Check

    A Boeing 787 Dreamliner being operated by British Airways for a dedicated cargo-only flight to Frankfurt, Germany, fell on its chin last week during preflight maintenance when a procedural mistake caused the nose landing gear to collapse at Heathrow London Airport. Two persons were slightly injured and the plane was damaged, according to the incident report. The U.K. Air Accidents Investigation Branch said the accident happened because a mechanic in charge of inserting a locking pin into the lan

  • Teen driver tries to ‘go airborne’ in Hickory Hills, killing four teenage passengers after car splits in half

    Four out of the six individuals in the car died in the crash