'Remarkably well-preserved' bone flute unearthed in Kent

A rare flute made from bone has been unearthed at an archaeological site near Herne Bay.

Archaeologists were excavating the 61-hectare site, south of Hillborough, when they discovered the instrument, known as a 'fipple flute'.

It is believed to date back to the 13th-15th Century due to medieval pottery found nearby.

It is thought the flute was made from the tibia shaft of either a sheep or a goat.

Despite missing some form of mouthpiece, the "remarkably well-preserved" artefact is otherwise complete, according to Cotswold Archaeology.

The instrument has been carved with five fingerholes along the top and a thumbhole underneath.

It was found in a pit which included a 'sunken-featured building' - a common feature of the later medieval landscape of north Kent which is often associated with activities such as bread-baking and brewing.

Research on the artefact and the wider excavation site is ongoing.

