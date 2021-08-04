Remastered Apollo 15 photos reveal new details, just in time for mission's 50th anniversary

The Apollo 15 mission was the fourth mission to land men on the moon.

Remastered photos obtained by USA TODAY show new images of the Apollo 15 mission at its 50th anniversary.

The photos were enhanced by the author of “Apollo Remastered,” Andy Saunders. They show astronauts driving the Lunar Roving Vehicle, the first car on the moon and collecting lunar material. The photos also show views of the moon’s surface and more.

Astronauts David R. Scott, James B. Irwin and Alfred M. Worden all entered lunar orbit during the Apollo 15 mission on July 29, 1971.

Scott and Irwin touched down on the moon, conducting four spacewalks over a total of 19 hours. They also collected 170 pounds of rock and soil samples, as Worden conducted observations and photography from orbit, according to NASA.

Saunders, who has been remastering photos from Apollo missions for nearly 10 years and has gone through 35,000 images, told USA TODAY there are “incredible” photographs from the missions. However, many haven’t been seen “because the quality wasn’t there.”

“But with digital enhancement, suddenly now we can see things that we couldn’t see before, and they’re amazing images,” he said.

“The events have just become more incredible as time goes,” he added. “To achieve this today would be incredible, but to do it 50 years ago is just wow.”

Listen to this: NASA shared an audio rendition of imagery taken by the Hubble Space Telescope

That's not a smudge on your screen: It's an image of the moon casting a shadow on Earth.

Check out these remastered images from the Apollo 15 mission:

A remastered panorama of the LRV with annotated locations on the moon.

Before and after images of the LRV's tracks on the lunar surface.

A photo of the Earth from the moon.

A remastered image of the LRV's dashboard.

Scientific collection on the moon during the Apollo 15 mission.

Scott on the LRV, which was the first car on the moon.

A panorama of the first use of the LRV with locations on the moon.

A panorama of the lunar module during the Apollo 15 mission, where astronauts lived for multiple days. The panoramas were created by stitching together photographs from the mission.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apollo 15 remastered photos show more details of mission to the moon