Do Remedy Entertainment Oyj's (HEL:REMEDY) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Remedy Entertainment Oyj (HEL:REMEDY), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Remedy Entertainment Oyj's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Remedy Entertainment Oyj grew its EPS by 7.1% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't amazing, it does show the business is growing.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Remedy Entertainment Oyj is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 16.7 percentage points to 20%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

HLSE:REMEDY Income Statement April 17th 2020 More

Are Remedy Entertainment Oyj Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Remedy Entertainment Oyj insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 45% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. I'm reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about €98m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does Remedy Entertainment Oyj Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Remedy Entertainment Oyj is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Remedy Entertainment Oyj (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

