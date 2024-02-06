Do you remember? 46 years ago today, the Blizzard of ‘78 hit the region

Time to take a trip into the weather news vault.

Tuesday marks 46 years since beginning of the Blizzard of ‘78, which dumped more than 30 inches of snow in the greater Boston area.

The historic blizzard rocked the Northeast, leaving Boston and surrounding suburbs paralyzed for a week.

The storm system essentially shut down Massachusetts, stranding more than a hundred drivers on Route 128 and leaving people with massive snow piles around their homes and businesses. More than a dozen people died from exhaust poisoning when they became trapped in their vehicles on the highway.

Thousands of people were left stranded on roads and highways across Massachusetts because the storm had not yet arrived by the time people left their homes to go to work and school.

Supermarkets, schools and businesses were closed for days.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear says the storm, which had snow falling from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 1978 “still ranks as the second biggest snow storm in Boston.”

HISTORY: The Blizzard of '78 ❄️



Snow fell from Feb 6-7th, 1978 and still ranks as the second biggest snow storm in #Boston @boston25 pic.twitter.com/VVRpNjYcli — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 6, 2024

Although the snowfall was less of an issue along the immediate coast, the tides were devastating. At its peak, the ocean rose 15.2 feet above mean low water, according to the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management.

Major tidal flooding and crashing waves wreaked havoc on coastal homes, roads, and infrastructure.

In total, 99 people died during the storm and thousands of houses and businesses were destroyed or severely damaged.

