Remember the Aliso Canyon disaster? SoCalGas just tried to delay safety tests

Darrell Park, a former candidate for Los Angeles County supervisor, speaks at an Oct. 23, 2019, rally in L.A.'s Porter Ranch neighborhood marking the fourth anniversary of the Aliso Canyon methane blowout. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

State regulators have blocked Southern California Gas Co.'s effort to delay required safety testing at the company's Aliso Canyon storage field, the site of a record-setting gas leak that spewed more than 100,000 tons of heat-trapping methane into the atmosphere and sickened residents of the nearby Porter Ranch neighborhood.

The company asked Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration to temporarily suspend a requirement that all gas storage wells at Aliso be tested every two years, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and associated stay-at-home orders, newly released documents show.

The state's oil and gas regulator, known as CalGEM, denied the request Monday.

State Oil and Gas Supervisor Uduak-Joe Ntuk said in a letter that the well testing requirements "are a central part of the comprehensive regulations that CalGEM adopted in response to the Aliso Canyon well blow out incident, and they are central to CalGEM’s commitment that all possible steps will be taken to ensure safe operation of underground gas storage projects."

"CalGEM understands that compliance with the [mechanical integrity testing] requirements for gas storage wells are challenging and that COVID-19 has compounded that challenge," Ntuk wrote. "Nonetheless, adherence to the recently adopted regulations is essential and CalGEM will only approve changes in testing frequency that are consistent with the regulatory framework."

The request from SoCalGas for a six-month extension hasn't previously been reported.

SoCalGas executive Rodger Schwecke highlighted the very safety rules the company was simultaneously working to delay in a June 4 interview with The Times — less than three weeks after the utility's most recent request for delayed enforcement.

Schwecke said the requirement that all wells be tested every two years was part of an enhanced safety regime that had made Aliso Canyon and the gas company's other underground storage fields "the safest in the state, if not the safest in the nation."

"Of the 66 wells that we currently have available at Aliso Canyon, we're going to have 30 or 40 of them reassessed this year — and they are required to be assessed every two years," Schwecke said at the time.

Issam Najm, president of the Porter Ranch Neighborhood Council, said in an email that the gas company's request to delay well testing is "yet another example of how SoCalGas appears to treat safety measures as mere regulatory burdens, instead of integral components of the responsible operation of a hazardous facility such as Aliso Canyon."

The Aliso Canyon gas storage field and the Porter Ranch neighborhood in May. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) More

In an emailed statement, SoCalGas spokeswoman Christine Detz said the company "is ahead of all other operators in the state, fully completing its baseline assessments for all its underground gas storage wells earlier than required by regulatory requirements." The utility is already proceeding with its next round of well testing, which must be completed by Oct. 1.

"We believe a six-month extension for completing the second round of assessments does not pose a safety risk, while supporting the reliability of natural gas service to customers this coming winter," Detz said. "However, we will meet the Oct. 1, 2020, date."

Aliso Canyon has become a flashpoint in a debate over how quickly Califorina might phase out natural gas, a planet-warming fossil fuel used for heating, cooking and electricity generation. SoCalGas, a shareholder-owned utility that serves 22 million people, has mounted a forceful campaign to maintain its role in powering society and considers Aliso a key tool for maintaining reliability and limiting costs to consumers.

Newsom has said he's committed to shutting down Aliso, and last year he asked the state's Public Utilities Commsion to “expedite planning” for its closure. But in the meantime, the commission has allowed SoCalGas to ramp up use of the facility dramatically since Newsom took office in 2019, compared to the two years after the October 2015 blowout, when Aliso was hardly used at all.