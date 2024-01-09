Remember the cyclist killed near Ocean Shores? A man is in custody, WA State Patrol says

A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes for his role in a wreck that killed a bicyclist near Ocean Shores earlier this month, according to Washington State Patrol.

The man is accused of felony hit and run and vehicular homicide and has been booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail, State Patrol announced Tuesday.

The suspect’s vehicle, a silver-colored Nissan Rogue, was found by Ocean Shores police, according to State Patrol.

About 1:40 p.m. Jan. 1, the body of the 55-year-old Aberdeen man was found on the shoulder of state Route 115.

Sometime between the evening of Dec. 31 and the time the man was found, he had been riding a bicycle north when he was struck from behind by the vehicle. The impact send the bicyclist into some blackberry bushes off the northbound shoulder.

He died at the scene, according to State Patrol.