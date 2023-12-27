Remember the New Year’s Eve parade in downtown Miami? See what it looked like

Downtown Miami pulsates on New Year’s Eve.

Concerts at Bayfront Park. The neon Big Orange climbing to the top of a hotel. A buzz on the streets.

But once upon a time, there was a nighttime parade.

It was called the King Orange Jamboree and the Orange Bowl Parade through the years, and it marched up and down Biscayne Boulevard as spectators lined the streets. The glittery event was broadcast to millions of people across the country on network TV.

Changing times eventually killed the parade in the early 2000s. Sponsors gone. Interest down. TV on to other things.

But the memories of those magical nights remain.

You may have been in the parade as a high school student. Or maybe you watched it as a kid.

So, join us as we dip into the Miami Herald archives for a look at the big New Year’s Eve parade in downtown Miami:

The floats

A float in the in the King Orange parade in 1965.

A float in the 1990s.

A float at the parade in 1997.

Florida Keys float at the Orange Bowl Parade in the 1980s.

A company float in the 1980s.

The bands

Hollywood’s Shrine Band struts in the King Orange Jamboree Parade in downtown Miami in 1965.

A band marches up Biscayne Boulevard in 1978.

The scene

Parade scene in downtown Miami.

Garfield makes an appearance in downtown Miami.

A float in the Orange Bowl Parade in the 1980s.

The Orange Bowl queen in the 1980s.