Remember the New Year’s Eve parade in downtown Miami? See what it looked like
Downtown Miami pulsates on New Year’s Eve.
Concerts at Bayfront Park. The neon Big Orange climbing to the top of a hotel. A buzz on the streets.
But once upon a time, there was a nighttime parade.
It was called the King Orange Jamboree and the Orange Bowl Parade through the years, and it marched up and down Biscayne Boulevard as spectators lined the streets. The glittery event was broadcast to millions of people across the country on network TV.
Changing times eventually killed the parade in the early 2000s. Sponsors gone. Interest down. TV on to other things.
But the memories of those magical nights remain.
You may have been in the parade as a high school student. Or maybe you watched it as a kid.
So, join us as we dip into the Miami Herald archives for a look at the big New Year’s Eve parade in downtown Miami: