Remember When: Father and son pharmacists

“Unbroken Chain Denotes Confidence, Character and Strength” is the title of a fascinating article from the Daily Eagle (11 Oct 1932) providing the history of Fairfield County pharmacists who learned from their elders, and then in turn trained those who came to learn from them. Waldo Kane Wolfe (1871-1952) was one pharmacist who participated in this chain.

These packages for medicine from Wolfe Drugs are on display at the Baltimore Community Museum, 209 E. Market St.

Wolfe graduated from LHS, took a commercial course at Ohio Northern Univiversity and began an apprenticeship with pharmacist George Wetzel in his store on Main Hill in Sept. 1892. With his apprenticeship and state board approval he became a registered pharmacist in 1898. He then worked for several druggists including L. E. Eyman, F. E. Toohey, and Earl H. Reese.

Wolfe married Bernella Reddick in 1897, and their first son Harry was born. Second son, Willis Edgar Wolfe was born in 1903. He was “making news” by May 22, 1915, when the Daily Eagle reported on a baseball game in Rising Park where he hit a fly ball and made a triple play at age 12. This “athlete” again made news Nov. 11, 1915, when North School was organizing an orchestra and Willis Wolfe would be learning to play the clarinet.

By 1920, Waldo Wolfe was doing well enough to purchase the old Van Allen drug store on Washington Ave. reported the Daily Eagle (24 Feb 1920). Next, Waldo purchased the stock of drugs from Druggist Henry Brink on N. Columbus St. This ad appeared in the Daily Eagle (14 Jan 1922): “Waldo K. Wolfe, Successor to H. W. Brink – We invite you to inspect our line of drugs, sundries and patent medicines, also rubber goods, stationery, toilet articles, candy and cigars. Prescriptions given careful attention. You will find prices right at 535 N. Columbus St.”

Waldo’s son Willis was following in his father’s footsteps. “Willis Wolfe will graduate at Ohio Northern Univ. next month. Pharmacy was his course of study,” reported the Daily Eagle (15 May 1925). Willis then married Mary Elizabeth Avey of Newark March 8, 1927, and they first lived in Newark where Willis was employed by the City Drug Store. Later on, an ad for drug stores in the E-G (18 Oct 1934) that included both father in “Lancaster, Waldo K. Wolfe, 6th & Columbus Sts.,” and son in “Baltimore, Willis E. Wolfe.” Willis was located at 114 N. Main St. in Baltimore.

The Eagle-Gazette (Aug. 7, 1936) announced the drug store Waldo Wolfe owned at 535 N. Columbus St. had been sold to Stanley Risch. They held the grand opening Sept. 26th. Stanley Risch’s brother Lester Risch had purchased the drug store at the corner of Main & Maple in Jan. 1935. The two Risch brothers also owned a third drug store in Logan that was managed by Lester.

“Waldo Wolfe, Druggist since 1892, Retires,” was announced in the E-G (12 June 1951). Sadly, he died at the age of 80 on May 8, 1952. At the time of his death, he was living at 225 W. Fair Ave. in Lancaster.

Wolf Self Service Drugs celebrated its 25th anniversary in 1953 as the only self-service drug store in Fairfield County.

Before his father’s death, son Willis E. “Doc” Wolfe had remodeled his Baltimore store in 1950. He had opened his first drug store in the old bank on N. Main St., then five years later purchased and remodeled 114 N. Main St. in 1933. In 1950 he installed new display shelves and modernized the space for his customers…making it the first and only self-service drug store in Fairfield County.

An article in the E-G (31 Aug 1966) recognized Wolfe’s community support. He had served as president of the Baltimore Civic Club, and served on both the Liberty Union and Fairfield County Boards of Education. He was a strong supporter and sponsor of little league, pony league and girls’ softball teams. He also sponsored adult bowling leagues and basketball teams among others. He was also a Mason and had played the clarinet in the Shrine Band for 25 years. He was very proud of his father, himself and his two children being an ONU family for three generations.

Baseball uniforms provided by Wolfe Drugs are on display at the Baltimore Community Museum, 209 E. Market St.

When interviewed in 1966, Wolfe had been a pharmacist for 41 years. He could remember when pharmacists compounded drugs by hand, wrapped them in paper and fastened with a rubber band. Willis Wolfe retired in 1968, and died at 68 in 1971.

The drug store was sold to Donald Gilchrist and Gary Carnevale. Tom & Judy Gasser then purchased the business and opened in the former Wolfe drug store on Jan. 3, 1983. “The building was demolished in the fall of 1989 to make room for a new 4,000-square-foot building that was reopened on Feb. 11, 1990,” (E-G 18 Jan 2011). Today, The Medicine Shoppe is located at 114 N. Main St., Baltimore.

Readers may contact Harvey at joycelancastereg@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Remember When: Father and son pharmacists at Wolfe Drugs